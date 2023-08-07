Gerald Boudreaux, R-Lafayette, has announced his candidacy for reelection to the Louisiana Senate.
Boudreaux was first elected in 2015 to represent Senate District 24, which includes parts of Lafayette, St. Landry and St. Martin parishes. He was reelected in 2019.
If elected this fall, it would be his final four years in the state senate due to term limits.
“As a member of the finance committee,” he wrote in his campaign announcement, “I have worked collaboratively with area legislators to deliver unprecedented capital funds to District 24.”
Boudreaux wrote that funding and projects he supported such as the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, bridges, roads and other infrastructure improvements, positively impacted the lives of District 24 residents.
His work with leaders of municipalities in the district, Boudreaux said, provided local governments with funds to address growth and development in their communities.
“While our work with teachers and school support staff members will never be enough, we continue to identify and address,” he wrote, “compensation and benefits for those individuals that we entrust with our children’s future.”
It was a privilege to serve as chairman of the Senate Select Committee for Veterans and Military Families, Boudreaux said.
His work with the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities and Boys and Girls Club Alliance, he wrote, provided educational and cultural opportunities to youth across the state.
A graduate of Lafayette’s Northside High, Boudreaux has a bachelor’s degree in education. He was director of parks and recreation with Lafayette from January 1985 until June 2020.
He was an NCAA College Basketball official from 1984 until 2006, and was selected to work the Final Four five times including four championship games. He also served as the supervisor of Men’s Basketball Officials for the Southeastern Conference from 2006 through 2013.
Boudreaux currently serves on the board of directors for the Miles Perret Cancer Services Center, Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System and the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Committee.
The election is Oct. 14.