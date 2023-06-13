Leading this year's Lafayette Pride parade, which will kick off the day's celebrations, will be Grand Marshal Gus Rezende, a co-owner of Social Entertainment.
"It means the world to me and my family," Rezende said. "I'm happy, humbled and excited to be this year's grand marshal."
Rezende said he and his family are big supporters of Acadiana Queer Collective, which is organizing Lafayette's Pride celebration June 24, helping with the annual celebration financially and with other support. He said he's been impressed with the non-profit organization's efforts to create a Pride celebration like other large cities.
Acadiana Queer Collective said in an announcement that Rezende contributions to the community continue to move it forward.
"His dedication to his family and his community shines through in everything he does. Moreover, Gus and (his wife) Katherine have been strong allies of the LGBTQ+ community," Acadiana Queer Collective wrote in a release.
"Through his business ventures and philanthropic efforts, Gus has played a vital role in fostering inclusivity and creating opportunities for individuals across Acadiana. His investment in our community has helped pave the way for progress, empowering individuals to embrace their authentic selves and celebrate their unique identities."
Social Entertainment owns Central Pizza and other businesses. It also manages entertainment and hospitality events in the parish, including the Acadiana Po-boy Festival and the Youngsville Independence Day Celebration.
June is celebrated as Pride Month to commemorate the Stonewall Uprisings, which sparked the beginning of the movement to outlaw discriminatory practices in the U.S. against LGBTQ people.
The first Pride marches were held in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago in June 1970, a year after the Stonewall Uprisings. They've since evolved to include parades, picnics, concerts and memorials for those who have died because of HIV/AIDS.
Lafayette's parade will start rolling at 9 a.m. on June 24. It will begin at Jefferson and East Congress streets, make its way down Jefferson to East Main Street before turning on to Polk Street and ending at Polk and East Congress streets.
After the parade, Lafayette's Pride celebration will continue until 5 p.m. with musical performances, activities for children, a health and wellness fair, and food and craft vendors.
"Come downtown and come experience this amazing (event)," Rezende said. "If it is 1% of what it was last year, whoever shows up is going to have a great experience, be more educated, get more involved and understand what this great organization is doing."