Need to entertain friends and visitors between Christmas and New Year’s Day? Not all Acadiana tourism favorites are open this week, but many are, at least for a few days. That presents an opportunity to learn more about the region, its culture and people.
Here’s a list of a half-dozen sites open at least part of the holiday week:
Zoosiana: Here’s an option that’s good for the whole family: The Zoo of Acadiana, 5601 Highway 90 E., Broussard. The zoo, established 30 years ago, provides fun and the chance to learn about wildlife.
Touring the zoo typically takes some 90 minutes to two hours, and the zoo is open daily, weather permitting. The giraffes can’t come out if it falls below 50 degrees. Zoosiana suggests you call ahead to make sure winter weather permits it to open on the day you wish to visit. The number is 337-837-4325.
The zoo is open 9-5, with no admission allowed after 4:30 p.m. Tickets cost $17.99 plus tax for adults, 13-54; $16.99 for seniors (over 55), $11.99 for children 3-12; 2 and under, free. The zoo closes at noon on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve and is closed on Christmas and New Year’s.
There are a variety of membership options.
Bayou Teche Museum: Explore the history and culture of the Bayou Teche area at the Bayou Teche Museum, 131 E. Main St., in downtown New Iberia. The museum is open from 10-4, Thursday through Saturday, and includes exhibits that explain the salt mines, sugarcane industry and colorful figures linked to the area.
See exhibits that explain the works show relics from Cajun artist George Rodrigue, an Iberia Parish native, and author James Lee Burke. The museum is also continuing to prepare its exhibition on native daughter, former Gov. Kathleen Blanco.
Admission costs $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and military and is free to children under 5.
Contact: 337-606-5977.
Vermilionville Living History Museum and Folklife Park: Located at 300 Fisher Road in Lafayette, Vermilionville with its 19 attractions near or along the banks of the Vermilion River will be open from 10-4, Tuesday through Friday, during the week after Christmas. No admission after 3.
Visitors can visit seven restored, original homes at the site typical of the region through the 1800s. The interpretive history includes the 17th, 18th and 19th century cultures that represent the lives of Native Americans, Acadians and Creoles and people of African descent.
Village houses represent different time periods, occupations and socioeconomic classes. Jobs and crafts include textile arts, cotton spinning and weaving, woodworking and more.
Lunch is available at La Cuisine de Maman from 11-2.
The park is closed Saturday for New Year’s Eve but a dance is scheduled from 8:30 to 12:30 with Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie. Advance tickets are available online at Communications@BayouVermilionDistrict.org or call 337-233-4077.
Lafayette Museum Historic Home and Gardens: The home built by Jean Mouton circa. 1800 will be open for tours Tuesday through Friday during the holiday week, 10-4. The museum is closed New Year’s Eve.
Admission costs $5 for adults, $3 for seniors, students and military, and is free for children.
The Mouton home museum, 1122 Lafayette St., includes artifacts of residents of the home, which was occupied from 1800 until about mid-20th century. The home left family hands in 1836.
Tours give visitors a glimpse into the lives of many people who lived there, including Jean Mouton, father of Vermilionville, whose land donations enabled construction of what is now the Cathedral of St. Jean the Evangelist and downtown Lafayette.
Mouton’s son, Alexandre, occupied the home in 1825 and remained there with his wife, Zelia Rousseau, until 1836. Alexandre Mouton was later the state’s first Democratic governor.
The Acadian Museum: Located in the heart of Cajun country, 203 S. Broadway, Erath, The Acadian Museum honors Acadian heritage and Cajun people.
The museum will be open from 1-4 Tuesday through Friday and 10-noon Saturday during the holiday week. Tours and special appointments can be arranged by calling 337-456-7729.
The museum, founded in 1990, promotes the awareness of the mixed Prairie and Bayou Acadian culture of Vermilion Parish, which, in the U.S., has a larger percentage of French speakers than any other county.
The museum features displays and artifacts of the area’s history and folklore and offers exhibits on Acadian and Cajun politicians, musicians, local occupations and more.
Avery Island, Home of Tabasco: Avery Island welcomes visitors to a host of sites, including the Tabasco Museum, Country Store, Tabasco Restaurant and the Jungle Gardens, 170 acres of natural beauty.
The site is closed on the following days: New Year’s Eve, New Year Eve, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Easter Sunday, 4th of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day.
The Gardens can be explored on foot and by car. The museum, country store and restaurant areas are accessible of one another. All of the offerings can be accessed on the “Fan Experience” at the follow admission prices: $15.50 for adults, $13.95 for seniors and veterans, $12.50 for children 5 and older, and children 4 and under are free.
Cash is not accepted.
Information: 337-373-6139.
Cajun French Music Hall of Fame & Museum: This little museum, 240 S. C.C. Duson St., Eunice, is dedicated to teaching about the roots of Cajun music and early musicians. It is supported by the Cajun French Music Association.
Visitors can learn about the early musicians who shaped Cajun music and about Cleoma Falcon, the first woman to record Cajun music.
Admission free to the public, the museum will be open 8:30-4:30, Wednesday through Friday, during the holiday week.
Information: 337-457-6534.