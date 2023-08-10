A Thursday hearing for Sgt. Justin Ortis, who was fired by the Youngsville police chief earlier this year, ended quickly after a private agreement was reached between the parties.
The Youngsville Municipal Police Civil Service Board unanimously voted to approve a motion made by Ortis' attorney, Allyson Melancon, to withdraw their termination appeal. As part of the resolution, Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux and Ortis agreed not to discuss the specifics of the case or the resolution with members of the media.
"We came to a resolution that both parties were agreeable to and could live with," Melancon said. "I think both sides felt like having this hearing would do no good for the department, for the chief or for my client. And that was sort of the impetus in trying to arrive at a resolution that everyone could walk away with. And that's what we did."
As Boudreaux left the meeting, he whispered something to Ortis and shook his hand. Ortis and Boudreaux declined to share the nature of that conversation.
"The only comment is that it's time to move on," Boudreaux said.
Several Youngsville officers and Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies were present for the hearing at the old Youngsville city hall building, which took place less than 24 hours after Boudreaux announced that he would take a medical retirement from his elected position.
Boudreaux fired Ortis on April 13 for allegedly violating departmental policies related to records, cell phone usage, internal investigations and insubordination. Ortis immediately appealed the termination.
Ortis, one of the officers who responded to a November crash involving former council member Kayla Menard Reaux, was fired less than three weeks after the publication of an Acadiana Advocate story concerning the handling of the wreck. Reaux did not cooperate with responding officers, including Ortis, after she crashed into a parked vehicle in Sugar Mill Pond on Nov. 12. Instead, Reaux called the police chief, who quickly arrived at the scene; she left in his vehicle without receiving a sobriety test or citation.
Public outcry over how the crash was handled resulted in Reaux's March 30 resignation from her elected position and the Youngsville City Council's decision to investigate Boudreaux and his police department.
The police chief has since had a tumultuous year that's included criminal and ethics investigations, a formal complaint, an audit and a lawsuit. On Wednesday, he announced he would resign from the elected position he's held since 2015 due to medical concerns. Boudreaux will remain in office until Aug. 21.