Lafayette leaders and the Southwest Louisiana Juneteenth Committee marked the official launch of this year’s Juneteenth celebrations with a flag-raising ceremony Friday morning.
Juneteenth, an official state and federal holiday, celebrates the anniversary of Union soldiers arriving in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865 and delivering the news that the Civil War was over and enslaved Black Americans in Confederate states had been freed under President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation more than two years earlier.
They were the last Confederate enslaved population to learn the news.
While slavery was not formally outlawed in all states until the ratification of the 13th Amendment, Juneteenth is recognized as a day of liberation and an opportunity to celebrate African Americans’ freedom and achievements, according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
“Put yourself in the position of our African American brothers and sisters in the South, in the Confederacy, who are actually free by the Emancipation Proclamation but had no clue...I can only imagine the joy and the relief that they felt after generations of prayer, very similar to the Israelites’ journey,” Mayor-President Josh Guillory said before presenting the city-parish's Juneteenth proclamation.
Abram Freeman, vice president of the SWLA Juneteenth Committee, recounted the history of the red, white and blue Juneteenth flag ahead of the flag raising.
First created in 1997, the flag was revised in 2000, he said. The elements in the flag represent a rebirth for the country and fresh opportunities and an optimistic future for Black Americans, per a Newsweek article.
“July the 4th was the freedom of a nation, but June the 19th was the freedom of a people,” Freeman said.
Two members of the Ninth and 10th (Horse) Calvary Association’s Greater New Orleans chapter, Terry Jackson and Devonta Payton, led the flag raising. The group honors the men of the Ninth and 10th Calvary, also known as Buffalo Soldiers, who were the first Black calvarymen to serve professionally in a peacetime army. The units were established in 1866, alongside Black infantry regiments.
SWLA Juneteenth Committee President Susannah Johnson Malbreaux said she’s thrilled by the growth of the region’s Juneteenth events. Committee members worked to have both fun and educational opportunities for residents of all ages, she said.
Each person “will walk away with something different” from the scheduled events, ranging from a 12-contestant Juneteenth pageant to an educational play at Wonderland Performing Arts to a commemoration event in downtown Lafayette on Juneteenth.
Malbreaux said it’s especially important to her that children and young adults absorb the significance of the day.
“We’d like to tell the youth, the younger generation, that freedom is actually real. People really got freed. This is a celebration for them as well as for us,” Malbreaux said.
Here is the schedule of Lafayette’s Juneteenth celebrations:
June 10: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., “Show Me Watcha Got Show”, 800 E. Vermilion St.
June 13: 6 p.m., 40 Acres & a Mule, Via Zoom
June 15: The Juneteenth Story, 11 a.m., Camp Performance, Wonderland Performing Arts, 2807 Johnston St.
June 15: The Juneteenth Story, 7:30 p.m., Opening Night, Wonderland Performing Arts, 2807 Johnston St.
June 16: 6 - 10 p.m., Juneteenth Banquet / Pageant, Downtown Convention Center, 124 S. Buchanan St.
June 16: 6 - 10 p.m., Juneteenth Essay / Poster Contest, Downtown Convention Center, 124 S. Buchanan St.
June 16: The Juneteenth Story, 7:30 p.m., Story Performance, Wonderland Performing Arts, 2807 Johnston St.
June 17: 7 a.m., Juneteenth Sickle Cell Walk, Historical Heymann Park, 1500 S. Orange St.
June 17: 4 - 8 p.m., SWLA Juneteenth Festival, Historical Heymann Park, 1500 S. Orange St.
June 17: The Juneteenth Story, 7:30 p.m., Story Performance, Wonderland Performing Arts, 2807 Johnston St.
June 18: The Juneteenth Story, 2 p.m., Story Performance, Wonderland Performing Arts, 2807 Johnston St.
June 19: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Juneteenth A Freedom Celebration, 800 E. Vermilion St.
June 19: 6 - 8 p.m., MTM Juneteenth Commemoration, Downtown Convention Center, 124 S. Buchanan St.