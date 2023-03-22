pauljones.3.1

Paul Jones takes his tee shot is at the 14th hole  at the Kauri Cliffs Golf Course in Matauri Bay, New Zealand, where he birdied.

 Contributed

New Iberia native Paul Jones recently finished playing on Golf Magazine's World Top 100 golf courses for 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011. The magazine’s list is always changing, with courses joining and falling off in each two-year cycle.

Since the magazine began ranking a “world” list in the 1970’s, and of the estimated 70 million golfers worldwide, only 54 golfers have ever played all of the top 100 courses.

Golf Magazine World Top 100 Courses

(for 2005, 2007, 2009 and 2011, alphabetical)

Augusta National, Georgia

Ballybunion Old Course, Ireland

Ballyneal Club, Colorado

Baltusrol Lower Course, New Jersey

Bandon Dunes, Oregon

Bandon Trails, Oregon

Barnbougle Dunes Course, Australia

Barnbougle Lost Farm, Australia

Bethpage Black, New York

Cabo del Sol Ocean Course, Mexico

Camargo, Ohio

Cape Kidnappers, New Zealand

Carnoustie Links, Scotland

Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic

Castle Stuart Links, Scotland

Chambers Bay, Washington

Chicago Country Club, Illinois

Congressional Blue Course, Maryland

Cruden Bay, Scotland

Crystal Downs Country Club, Michigan

Cypress Point, California

Diamanate Dunes Course, Mexico

Durban Country Club, South Africa

East Lake, Georgia

European Club, Ireland

Fishers Island, New York

Friar’s Head Course, New York

Ganton Club, England

Garden City, New York

Hamilton Club, Ontario

Harbour Town Links, South Carolina

Highland Links Course, Massachusetts

Hirono Club, Japan

Inverness, Colorado

Kauri Cliffs, New Zealand

Kawana Fuji Course, Japan

Kiawah Island Ocean Course, South Carolina

Kingsbarns Links, Scotland

Kingston Heath, Australia

Lahinch Old Course, Ireland

Loch Lomond, Scotland

Los Angeles Country Club North, California

Machrihanish, Scotland

Maidstone, New York

Medinah Country Club #3, Illinois

Merion Club East, Pennsylvania

Morfontaine, France

Muirfield Club, Ohio

Muirfield Village, Ohio

Nanea Club, Hawaii

Naruo Club, Japan

National Links, New York

New South Wales Club, Australia

Nine Bridges Course, South Korea

North Berwick West Course, Scotland

Oak Hill East Course, New York

Oakland Hills South Course, Michigan

Oakmont, Pennsylvania

Ocean Forest, Georgia

Oitavos Dunes Course, Portugal

Old Macdonald Course, Oregon

Old Sandwich, Massachusetts

Olympic Club Lake Course, California

Pacific Dunes, Oregon

Peachtree Club, Georgia

Pebble Beach, California

Pine Valley, New Jersey

Pinehurst No. 2, North Carolina

Portmarnock Old Course, Ireland

Prairie Dunes, Kansas

Quaker Ridge, New York

Riviera Country Club, California

Royal Adelaide, Australia

Royal Birkdale, England

Royal County Down, Northern Ireland

Royal Dornoch, Scotland

Royal Liverpool, England

Royal Litham & St. Annes, England

Royal Melbourne East, Australia

Royal Melbourne West, Australia

Royal Porthcawl, Wales

Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland

Royal Troon, Scotland

San Francisco Club, California

Sand Hills, Nebraska

Scioto Club, Ohio

Seminole, Florida

Shadow Creek, Nevada

Shinnecock Hills, New York

Shoreacres, Illinois

Somerset Hills, New Jersey

Southern Hills, Oklahoma

Spyglass Hill, California

St. Andrews Old Course, Scotland

St. George’s, Ontario

Sunningdale Old Course, England

Swinley Forest, England

The Country Club, Massachusetts

The Golf Club, Ohio

The Homestead, Colorado

Tokyo Club, Japan

TPC at Sawgrass, Florida

Trump National Bedminster, New Jersey

Turnberry Alisa Course, Scotland

Valderrama, Spain

Valley Club, California

Wade Hampton, North Carolina

Walton Heath Old Course, England

Waterville, Ireland

Wentworth West, England

Whistling Straits, Wisconsin

Winged Foot East, New York

Winged Foot West, New York

Woodhall Spa, England

