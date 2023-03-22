New Iberia native Paul Jones recently finished playing on Golf Magazine's World Top 100 golf courses for 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011. The magazine’s list is always changing, with courses joining and falling off in each two-year cycle.
Since the magazine began ranking a “world” list in the 1970’s, and of the estimated 70 million golfers worldwide, only 54 golfers have ever played all of the top 100 courses.
Golf Magazine World Top 100 Courses
(for 2005, 2007, 2009 and 2011, alphabetical)
Augusta National, Georgia
Ballybunion Old Course, Ireland
Ballyneal Club, Colorado
Baltusrol Lower Course, New Jersey
Bandon Dunes, Oregon
Bandon Trails, Oregon
Barnbougle Dunes Course, Australia
Barnbougle Lost Farm, Australia
Bethpage Black, New York
Cabo del Sol Ocean Course, Mexico
Camargo, Ohio
Cape Kidnappers, New Zealand
Carnoustie Links, Scotland
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Castle Stuart Links, Scotland
Chambers Bay, Washington
Chicago Country Club, Illinois
Congressional Blue Course, Maryland
Cruden Bay, Scotland
Crystal Downs Country Club, Michigan
Cypress Point, California
Diamanate Dunes Course, Mexico
Durban Country Club, South Africa
East Lake, Georgia
European Club, Ireland
Fishers Island, New York
Friar’s Head Course, New York
Ganton Club, England
Garden City, New York
Hamilton Club, Ontario
Harbour Town Links, South Carolina
Highland Links Course, Massachusetts
Hirono Club, Japan
Inverness, Colorado
Kauri Cliffs, New Zealand
Kawana Fuji Course, Japan
Kiawah Island Ocean Course, South Carolina
Kingsbarns Links, Scotland
Kingston Heath, Australia
Lahinch Old Course, Ireland
Loch Lomond, Scotland
Los Angeles Country Club North, California
Machrihanish, Scotland
Maidstone, New York
Medinah Country Club #3, Illinois
Merion Club East, Pennsylvania
Morfontaine, France
Muirfield Club, Ohio
Muirfield Village, Ohio
Nanea Club, Hawaii
Naruo Club, Japan
National Links, New York
New South Wales Club, Australia
Nine Bridges Course, South Korea
North Berwick West Course, Scotland
Oak Hill East Course, New York
Oakland Hills South Course, Michigan
Oakmont, Pennsylvania
Ocean Forest, Georgia
Oitavos Dunes Course, Portugal
Old Macdonald Course, Oregon
Old Sandwich, Massachusetts
Olympic Club Lake Course, California
Pacific Dunes, Oregon
Peachtree Club, Georgia
Pebble Beach, California
Pine Valley, New Jersey
Pinehurst No. 2, North Carolina
Portmarnock Old Course, Ireland
Prairie Dunes, Kansas
Quaker Ridge, New York
Riviera Country Club, California
Royal Adelaide, Australia
Royal Birkdale, England
Royal County Down, Northern Ireland
Royal Dornoch, Scotland
Royal Liverpool, England
Royal Litham & St. Annes, England
Royal Melbourne East, Australia
Royal Melbourne West, Australia
Royal Porthcawl, Wales
Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland
Royal Troon, Scotland
San Francisco Club, California
Sand Hills, Nebraska
Scioto Club, Ohio
Seminole, Florida
Shadow Creek, Nevada
Shinnecock Hills, New York
Shoreacres, Illinois
Somerset Hills, New Jersey
Southern Hills, Oklahoma
Spyglass Hill, California
St. Andrews Old Course, Scotland
St. George’s, Ontario
Sunningdale Old Course, England
Swinley Forest, England
The Country Club, Massachusetts
The Golf Club, Ohio
The Homestead, Colorado
Tokyo Club, Japan
TPC at Sawgrass, Florida
Trump National Bedminster, New Jersey
Turnberry Alisa Course, Scotland
Valderrama, Spain
Valley Club, California
Wade Hampton, North Carolina
Walton Heath Old Course, England
Waterville, Ireland
Wentworth West, England
Whistling Straits, Wisconsin
Winged Foot East, New York
Winged Foot West, New York
Woodhall Spa, England