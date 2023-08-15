The Heymann Performing Arts Center board of commissioners wants the City Council to fund interior and exterior improvements to the 60-year-old facility since it will be at least five years before a replacement is built.
“You can’t afford to let the Heymann continue to deteriorate at the rate it is,” Cindy Randazzo, chairwoman of the Heymann commission, said during a budget review Tuesday.
For years, officials with Ochsner Lafayette General have eyed the city-owned Heymann Center property next door for expansion.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has said he won’t sell the Heymann Center until a new performing arts center is built.
Last year, Guillory and University of Louisiana at Lafayette officials agreed the new location for the center should be on UL-owned property at the corner of Congress Street and Cajundome Boulevard across from Cajun Field.
The state legislature this year adopted a budget that includes $75 million to the university for the new PAC, Randazzo said. That money won’t come for about five years and isn’t enough, she said.
During a review Tuesday of Guillory’s proposed 2023-24 budget, Randazzo asked the City Council to increase funding for repairs and to allow the center to keep some of the revenue it generates.
The Heymann Center has suffered cuts under Guillory, operating today with one-third of the staff it had four years ago, most of them part-time employees paid low wages, she said.
Guillory’s proposed budget for the fiscal year that starts Nov. 1, Randazzo said, calls for the Heymann Center to break even, receiving no subsidy from the city.
In 2019, before the COVID pandemic shuttered venues, the city provided a $141,000 subsidy, she said.
The staff received federal money for operations and maintenance and generated revenue, Randazzo said, creating a $1 million surplus which it returned to the city of Lafayette general fund.
“Not one penny of that $1 million surplus went to the Heymann for staffing or deferred maintenance,” she said. “Now you’re asking us to have no safety net and to break even.”
Government-owned PACs don’t break even, Randazzo said. Typically they operate at deficits surpassing $400,000 a year.
On behalf of the Heymann board, she requested a commitment from the council and Guillory administration to allow the facility to keep any revenue it generates above the $1.8 million it’s expected to produce according to the proposed budget.
Randazzo and other Heymann Center supporters also asked that money be placed in the budget for interior and exterior repairs and improvements.
They would include making the exterior more handicap accessible and improving the building’s curb appeal; repairing and updating dressing rooms where some electrical outlets don’t work, as well as some public restrooms whose stall doors don’t all lock; and updating the concession stand, including new point-of-sale equipment that would speed up service.
Until a new PAC is built, the city is obligated to maintain the Heymann Center, Dana Baker, executive director of the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra, said.
Jackie Lyle of Performing Arts Serving Acadiana, which brings performers to the Heymann Center, agreed that maintenance and improvements are needed, including a large marquis, a family restroom downstairs and new seating.