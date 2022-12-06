The Hilliard Art Museum at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette will hold a gala next month to honor Roger Houston Ogden and his legacy as a collector of Southern art.
The “2023 Gala at the Museum, A Night to Honor Roger Ogden,” will start at 6 p.m. Jan. 19 and include a cocktail reception, dinner with John Folse as the chef and preview of “Envisioning the South: The Roger Houston Ogden Collection.”
“As a pre-eminent collector and founder of the Ogden Museum of Southern Art, Roger Ogden set a precedent for how art historians and collectors define and interpret a Southern aesthetic,” Hilliard Museum Director LouAnne Greenwald said. “He is the foremost champion of Southern art, and we are honored to welcome him home for this celebration of his legacy.”
Tickets, which cost $600, are limited but available through Eventbrite. For more, call 337-482-0817.
Kathryn Scurlock, chairperson of the Hilliard Society at the Lafayette museum, said the society had planned for annual galas to bolster the museum. A gala was held to honor Paul Hilliard, the benefactor whose family name is on the UL Lafayette museum, in 2019, but COVID-19 has prevented additional galas until this year.
“This is our second gala and we are happy to be honoring Roger Ogden,” Scurlock said. “We are featuring works from Roger’s personal collection. He has an incredible eye and has collected Southern art over the years. We are so fortunate to show some of his works in Lafayette.”
Ticket holders also will see “Envisioning the South: The Roger Houston Ogden Collection,” which will be an exhibition chronicling Ogden’s evolution as an art collector, a survey of his collection from representational art works to non-objective abstraction to photography from his collection and namesake museum, the Ogden Museum of Southern Art in New Orleans, the museum announced.
Ticket holders are also invited the following morning to “Southern Aesthetics and Connoisseurship: In Conversation with Roger Ogden,” a half-day event at the LITE Center. Hilliard Curator Benjamin Hickey; Curator Bradley Sumrall of Ogden Museum of Southern Art in New Orleans; and Roger Houston Ogden will give presentations.
Funds raised will support the creation of an educational classroom and a café in the historic A. Hays Town-designed building adjacent to the Hilliard Art Museum, preserving that cultural landmark built in 1967 and making it more accessible to patrons and visitors.
“We will fund renovation of the A. Hays Town building,” Scurlock said. “The café will enhance the experience of people visiting the museum. We hope it will become a destination to have lunch there and meet people.”
Ogden, co-founder of Stirling Properties, is a Lafayette High School graduate. He earned degrees at LSU and Tulane.
He has spent most of his career involved in commercial real estate, starting with The Boulevard Shopping Center in Lafayette. Ogden has developed and redeveloped significant commercial properties in downtown New Orleans including the Omni Royal Orleans Hotel, The Shops at Canal Place, Loews Hotel and the Omni Riverfront Hotel.
His civic and philanthropy work includes chairmanship of the LSU Board of Supervisors; service on the Audubon Park Board, including chair in developing the Aquarium of the Americas; and service on the New Orleans Aviation Board. He endowed the Roger Ogden Hadfield Honors College and the Barnes Ogden Studio Arts Complex at LSU. He serves on the LSU Foundation.
He has been the recipient of the Times-Picayune’s Loving Cup and the United Way’s Tocqueville Award and was honored as a Louisiana Legend by Louisiana Public Broadcasting.
Ogden donated more than 600 pieces of art to found the Ogden Museum of Southern Art in 2003, which houses the largest and most significant collection of Southern art in the country. The museum will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2023.
“Roger is a great friend of the arts and education,” Scurlock said. “I admire his vision as a collector and his vision for art.”