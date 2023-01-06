The University of Holy Cross in New Orleans, working with Aquinas Lafayette, will offer a master of arts in Catholic Theology locally with some courses available in the spring semester, the Rev. John Joseph, CJC, director of Aquinas Lafayette, said this week.
“We have been inundated with requests,” Joseph said. “A lot of people are looking for online programs. They are thrilled they could get a master’s with professors and priests they know.”
The program is open to people with a bachelor’s degree and will require 36 graduate credit hours, half offered hybrid or online by UHC faculty and half offered in person in Lafayette, which will include clergy and theologians.
Courses will be offered in fall, spring and summer semesters. Joseph said there is ample faculty in the Lafayette area who have credentials to teach graduate theology courses.
Joseph said the Aquinas Institute has offered enrichment courses in theology or in audit status since 2006 and has offered courses for the bachelor’s in theology through Holy Cross. An effort was made about a decade ago to offer the master’s through Holy Cross in Acadiana, but it stopped short of completion.
Joseph said he hopes to draw about 20 graduate students in the fall, then build up enrollment. A handful of men studying to be deacons have been taking master’s courses recently. Tuition will be offered at a modified rate, he said.
The enrollment base will likely be University of Louisiana at Lafayette graduates who earn bachelor's degrees that prepare them for work but who want deeper study in their faith so that they “can use their gifts” for the church. Joseph said that would give them the chance to both work in their chosen fields but also dedicate time to their church, where they would have a voice.
Students would choose from several courses and receive academic advising. Some may go through required coursework together but others might “trickle in” to the program.
He said the master’s would be offered in a “standard program” with some unique electives. He said courses would include scripture, ecclesiology, eschatology and bioethics. New Testament will be offered this summer.
Classes begin Jan. 17. Joseph said people interested in learning more or registering should call Annette Murphy, administrative assistant, at the Aquinas Institute of Lafayette, 337-366-2787.