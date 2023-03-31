Editor's note: As debates over library books unfold throughout the state, we talked to parents on both sides of the issue about why they became involved and what they believe is at stake.

Lynette Mejia, 51, home schooled her three children, the youngest still of school age, and often utilizes public libraries which she considers magical places.

When a friend in 2021 told her the Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control wanted to fire then-Library Director Teresa Elberson and rejected a grant for a book discussion because they considered the moderators too "left leaning," Mejia said she was "horrified."

"I was not just horrified," she said. "I was terrified" by the board members' agenda. Never one to speak up or advocate, she has become one of the faces of the anti-censorship movement in Lafayette, co-founding Lafayette Citizens Against Censorship and Louisiana Citizens Against Censorship.

"The board," Mejia said, "has a very specific far right Christian nationalist worldview and seems bent on imposing it on the library and changing its programming and collections to fit that world view."

Lafayette didn't ban any books, but an entire non-fiction teen section, including books on sexual health, was moved to the adult section to prevent teens and children from stumbling across books some parents find offensive. Lately, some have claimed there are books in the children's sections that contain pornography.