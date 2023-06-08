In the latest challenge involving addressing the needs of the homeless population in Lafayette, an encampment of homeless people at Catholic Charities of Acadiana’s St. John Street campus was broken up Thursday morning.
Team members with Catholic Charities of Acadiana inform people who had been allowed to camp in an empty lot behind the nonprofit’s St. Joseph Diner that they would have to leave.
Those at the camp, which typically housed 25-30 each day, were given several hours to gather their belongings. Case workers engaged with the people to assess their needs and determine if they could place them in a shelter outside Lafayette or provide transportation vouchers to connect with anyone who can help.
There was not an immediate place for them to turn in Lafayette.
Ben Broussard, chief of external affairs for Catholic Charities of Acadiana, said his agency's existing shelter programs are constantly at capacity and currently house 150 men, women, children and veterans each night.
Many of those people are being housed at 1000 E. Willow St. as Catholic Charities completes renovations on the St. Joseph Shelter adjacent to the diner.
The shelter will have increased capacity once complete — an exact capacity number was not immediately available — but could reopen in about four months.
Acadiana has lost 40% of its emergency shelter beds over the last three years, Broussard said. The decline has made serving the homeless population more difficult, especially as the number of people experiencing homelessness has grown.
The federal government’s 2023 point-in-time count of the country's homeless population counted 448 in Acadiana , up from 351 a year ago, according to data from Catholic Charities of Acadiana.
The shelter bed loss is a direct result of persistent funding challenges, Broussard said. Catholic Charities of Acadiana anticipates having a $750,000 budget deficit for its shelters when the organization’s fiscal year ends June 30, he said.
“Every year we’re clawing to keep our shelters funded,” Broussard said.
Last fall Catholic Charities began allowing people to camp on their St. John Street campus to be near the nonprofit’s dining and hygiene services. The solution wasn’t ideal, but it was a temporary measure, he said.
“I feel like we’re doing the best we can with the limited resources that we have,” Broussard said.
The challenge has been keeping the area safe. Staff has dealt with drug dealers and others preying “on the vulnerable nature of our clients,” he said. Acts of violence hsa ranged from from homeless residents being shot with paint balls to more serious incidents.
Neighbors James Proctor and Ravis Martinez said they’ve seen homeless people robbed and have noticed unattended youths harassing and targeting them. On Wednesday, they said at least one armed juvenile fired off multiple rounds near the encampment.
“It got to a point where we can’t ensure their safety anymore,” Broussard said.
The encampment has been a frequent topic of discussion among members of the LaPlace Coterie, Proctor and Martinez said. It's a two-pronged challenge: a large homeless encampment will impact neighborhood investment, but also those experiencing prolonged homelessness are underserved.
Groups like Catholic Charities of Acadiana can’t be left to do the work on their own, they said.
“I’m hoping that something happens soon to address the issue without being another case of stepping on a balloon," Proctor said, "where you push the problem down in one area and it’s going to pop up in another.”
Broussard released a statement that called for more funding support from all levels of government.
“Catholic Charities of Acadiana urgently advocates for an allocation of local, state, and federal funding to be adequately appropriated to addressing the root causes of homelessness," he wrote, "addressing the critical basic needs of Lafayette’s homeless (such as shelter and food) and an investment in evidence-based solutions to transitioning those experiencing homelessness to affordable and stable housing with appropriate community-based supports.”