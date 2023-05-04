By mid-career, Canadian sculptor Timothy Schmalz may have already fashioned his masterpiece with “Homeless Jesus,” a life-sized image of the son of God depicted as a homeless man sleeping on a park bench. The only way to recognize the figure on the bench, which is wrapped with a blanket, as Jesus is by the wounds on his feet, which extend out from beneath the blanket.
Schmalz, now 53, continues to produce provocative religious art from his studio in his native Ontario that captures the attention of people around the globe, as he has for some three decades.
A replica of Schmalz's Homeless Jesus is now ready for public view at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette, where it was installed this week. It will be unveiled and blessed by Bishop Douglas Deshotel of Lafayette following the 12:05 p.m. Mass on May 11. Schmalz himself will discuss Homeless Jesus and his larger body of work at a ticketed event that night at Acadiana Center for the Arts.
Lafayette will join scores of other locations around the world where Homeless Jesus is presented, usually as public art. Ben Broussard, chief of external affairs at Catholic Charities of Acadiana, finds it “remarkable” that Lafayette is joining the list of sites where it will be shown permanently.
Schmalz’s work and his scheduled appearance here next week are part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Catholic Charities of Acadiana, which serves the eight civil parishes — Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary and Vermilion — that are located within the Catholic Diocese of Lafayette. The statue was purchased by an anonymous donor with the intent that it be presented publicly.
In an interview with The Acadiana Advocate this week, Schmalz said his idea for “Homeless Jesus” occurred about 10 years ago when he left his studio in Toronto and saw a still, homeless man on a park bench, covered by a sleeping bag. The man’s silence contrasted with the hubbub of a busy urban street.
“I thought I saw Jesus as I was passing by,” Schmalz, who describes himself as a Christian artist, said. “I went back to the studio and sculpted what I felt.”
Here’s what came to his mind, he said, as he watched the scene and returned to his studio: When strangers do not feed the hungry, give drink to the thirsty, lodging to the stranger, clothing to the naked, or give comfort to the forlorn prisoner, they fail to provide the same comforts to Jesus.
“The King will reply, ‘I tell you, whenever you refused to help one of these least important ones, you refused to help me,” Jesus says in Matthew 25:45. That scriptural lesson stuck with the sculptor.
Schmalz said the statue and much of his other work provides “a visual translation of that scripture,” which he said is helpful in a world of people who don’t always read scripture or even read at all. But the image remains where the words are missing.
Schmalz said the reality of Jesus is not recognizable in the form of the sleeping man until you see the wounds in the feet. Then the point is made clear about who is suffering.
Schmalz left his rural Ontario home to study art in Toronto as a teenager who had recently undergone a profound religious experience. Not long into his college education, he decided to turn his back on the modern art that he was being taught there — “I’m not an art for art’s sake guy,” he said — and he worked on traditional religious art instead, which suited his passion.
He honed his skills as a sculptor, gaining his first commission for work at 20. After five years in Toronto, he returned to his rural home area and mostly remained there to work.
As a Christian artist, he said, he has he became more fully formed by studying the scriptures and the lives of the saints as well as by improving his skills. He looks less at lines and form in the work, more on how the scripture shines through what he creates and how it imparts a message.
His workdays typically start before dawn and last until 5 p.m., he said. While he works, his studio is filled with the sounds of spoken scripture.
Initially, Schmalz said, he produced simple religious pieces and after completing his first image of Jesus was “happy — really happy.” He knew he had made the right artistic choice. As he read more deeply and his faith became more formed with intensive study, he said he become less satisfied with creating simple and “naïve” Christian images and more intent on challenging people who encountered his art.
By embracing Christian art, he said, he was embracing the opportunity to give those who viewed his work a “visual shot” at what the scriptures mean.
“It was stuff no mainstream art gallery would even consider,” he said of his Christian social justice work. While art critics might consider what he was doing to be old-fashioned, he considered it radical. He was putting scripture on the streets, he said.
“My job,” he said, was “to take scriptural text and figure out how to bring it to life.”
Over the course of his 30-year career, his work has been displayed or permanently placed in the Holy Land, Vatican City, in Capernaum and at cathedrals or significant sites around the world.
His pieces include “Angels Unaware,” about migrants, homelessness, and welcoming strangers; “A Quiet Moment,” about the Holy Family; about saints including Padre Pio, Thomas Aquinas, St. Juan Diego, St. Vincent DePaul, St. Therese Lisieux and St. Michael the Archangel; about Jesus’ teachings in Matthew 25 and more.
Initially, he said, Homeless Jesus met with some resistance. He approached two cathedrals about placing the work there; both declined. For about a year, Homeless Jesus really had no home, he said.
But an Episcopal church in Ohio accepted the work and others followed, including churches and relevant buildings in significant locations. He said he placed replicas in Amsterdam at Christmas; after Christmas, in Munich. And now, in Lafayette.
Broussard said Catholic Charities of Acadiana leaders first encountered the Homeless Jesus image at a meeting last year in Baltimore, where the sculptor was a speaker. They were immediately inspired by Schmalz’s work.
“The beauty of the piece is that Jesus is represented as a homeless person on a park bench. It’s a common sight downtown to see people sleeping on park benches, especially in the daylight,” Broussard said. “Many homeless people stay up at night for security. We often see our clients — those we serve — resting on these benches.”
Much of Catholic Charities’ work involves feeding the hungry at St. Joseph Diner or housing the homeless — men and women — in shelters. So the constant presence of “Homeless Jesus” — in clear view to passersby on the grounds of the Cathedral, should serve as a reminder of Jesus in Matthew 25, as Schmalz intended.
“Our clients are often misunderstood, as Jesus is sometimes misunderstood,” Broussard said. The public art, he said, can help people contemplate homelessness through Schmalz’s life-size, 36-by-84-by-24 inch piece.
What’s important, Broussard said, is what people carry away from viewing the sculpture.
“We want to be as compassionate as we can be. In our society those most vulnerable are isolated and alone. We honor those who carry a great burden and honor those who suffer,” he said.
He likened Catholic Charities of Acadiana’s work over the past half-century to that of the innkeeper in the Good Samaritan story. “We should consider ourselves in the story of the Good Samaritan. Are we going to cross to the other side of the street and keep walking? Or will we be the good Samaritan?”