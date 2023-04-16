Boudin has as many recipes as there are cooks in Louisiana, but one city claims to have the best of all: Scott.
Home to the annual Boudin Festival, which ends on Sunday, Scott holds the title of the “Boudin Capital of the World” with good reason.
The small town of 8,000 people has the most boudin shops per capita in all of Louisiana. Situated off of Interstate 10, highway travel is essential to the town and boudin shops all compete for business. You’ll see signage miles before the town advertising smoked and barbequed boudin and cracklins.
But that raises the question how did boudin become so engrained in southern Louisiana culture and how did it become so varied?
Boudin, which means sausage in French, can trace its origins to France and various French colonies. There are two versions of French boudin, boudin blanc and boudin noir. Both are completely different from what Cajun people would consider boudin.
What is known as boudin today actually draws on many different traditions. As French, German, and Acadian exiles found their way to the Acadiana region, their cultures would come together to bring sausage-making to the next level.
Boucherie basis
The original Cajun boudin was blood boudin, which is exactly what it sounds like: Blood from a pig would be mixed into the sausage. It’s difficult to find due to food safety regulations nowadays but a good boudin sleuth can sniff it out.
Rice would also find its way into the sausage to act as a filler and to take advantage of Louisiana’s plentiful rice industry. Original French boudin does not contain rice.
But the modern-day boudin we have today is based on the Cajun tradition of boucheries, said Mark Aubrey Cole, owner of Don’s Specialty Meats based in Scott.
“It’s been part of the Louisiana staple since boucherie. Boudin was started there,” Cole said.
In the early to mid-1900s, the Acadiana region was far more rural, and families kept their own livestock. When it came time to slaughter the pigs, the whole neighborhood or their surrounding families would come together to kill their pigs. Families wanted to use every single part of the pig to stretch their food supply as much as possible.
“From the head, they would make hogshead cheese. They would take the skin and make cracklins.” Cole said, “They would take the pork meat, liver and make boudin.”
It was a time of celebration, essentially a harvest festival. People would play music, dance, drink and catch up with one another. The tradition still exists today in South Louisiana.
“As a child, we would do the boucherie with my mom and dad,” said Patsey Frey, co-owner of Billy’s Boudin and Cracklins which has locations in Scott and Krotz Springs, “We got together with aunts and uncles and slaughtered the pigs to make boudin and cracklins. It was a big family gathering.”
Big business
Scott is home to the most boudin shops per capita in the state. That’s why the state Legislature designated it the Boudin Capital of the World in 2012 and tourists traveling through Louisiana see signs along I-10 advertising the best boudin.
The modern proliferation of specialty meat shops didn’t truly come about until the mid-1980s and early 1990s when businesses like The Best Stop Supermarket opened their doors. Since then, the Scott area has been home to several more businesses like Billy’s Boudin and Cracklins, Nunu’s Cajun Market, Kartchner’s Specialty Meats and Don’s.
“They all want to be part of the action here in Scott since we’re the Boudin Capital of the World,” Cole said, “it’s always been a big part of Cajun culture.”
And business is booming. Billy’s Boudin across their locations produces more than 15,000 pounds of boudin every week, said Frey. Don’s produces around 13,000 pounds boudin a week. The city of Scott produces more than 4 million pounds of boudin a year, Cole said.
With all that boudin comes a lot of money for the town of just over 8000 people. It’s the city’s lifeblood and between the highway traffic and festival, tourists and weary travelers are drawn there and support local businesses.
“It’s millions of dollars,” said Mayor of Scott, Jan-Scott Richard, “They bring traffic. We had 18,000 cars a day on average [at the roundabout outside of Scott]. That’s remarkable in our local traffic. People traveling to our community to buy our boudin products.”
The Boudin Festival itself brings in nearly 30,000 for an entire weekend to the town to participate in Zydeco two-steps and eat boudin products. Those people end up needing gas, hotels and food which they can all find in Scott.
Evolving market
But they’re not only selling locally. Don’s and Billy’s offer online shipping and their products find their way across the whole of the United States. Those products find their way to Louisiana ex-pats wanting a taste of home or people who once traveled through Louisiana and picked up some boudin.
“You’ll never guess where my biggest shipping state is,” Cole said, “Starts with a C on the West Coast. I ship more to California than any other state.”
The best part about boudin culture is how varied it is. The hyper-local boucherie tradition made it so that every family and small enclave had their recipe on how to make boudin. Some may have more rice, more liver, different vegetables and spices. There’s a boudin out there for everyone.
“Everybody’s different. If you go north, south, east or West from Lafayette area, it’s different,” Cole said.
Nowadays, customers are not even stuck with traditional boudin. Places like Don’s have expanded into a variety of boudin products. Boudin eggrolls, nachos, tater tots, and seafood.
“They’ve diversified the actual food and product.” Mayor Richard said, “It’s not just contained in the traditional link and it captures an entire audience outside of those that weren’t accustomed to eating the boudin link.”
The boudin market is hyper-competitive but friendly, Frey said. All the business owners know one another and understand that boudin comes down to personal taste. All the businesses work hard to create their products, but the outcome is more than boudin. It is a unique culture based on old traditions that helped make Scott into the city it is today.
“Everybody has a different take on which one they like. Everybody’s boudin is good, it just depends on the customer,” Frey said.