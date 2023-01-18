The International Space Station has hosted precious cargo from all over the world — 263 people, a menagerie of animals including tardigrades and baby squids, and even an espresso machine have made the orbit around Earth. Now this group of space travelers includes a kilogram of diamonds and gemstones from Lafayette business.
Lafayette’s Dianna Rae Jewelry is the first company in the world to send diamonds and gems to space and make them available for sale to the public.
The gems launched Nov. 26 aboard the SpaceX-26 ISS resupply mission, spent 46 days among the stars, and splashed back down near the coast of Florida on Jan. 11.
Diamonds can’t simply hitch a ride to space — Dianna Rae High and her husband, Jeff High, spent two years negotiating the logistics surrounding their participation in the NASA/SpaceX Commercial Space Program. And it all started with a chance tour of SpaceX near Los Angeles.
While visiting family in California, Jeff High had the opportunity to visit the aerospace facilities with a family friend who works there.
“That inspired him to think about space travel,” Dianna Rae High said. “My husband had in the back of his mind, space is so cool. He called up the guy who gave him the tour, a friend-of-a-friend, and said, 'Hey, how can we get a diamond on a rocket?'"
The response? You can’t. It doesn’t work that way.
Undeterred, Jeff High began a series of phone calls that eventually led to Dianna Rae Jewelry being assigned a liaison within the brand-new Commercial Space Division.
"From there, we started learning the process of how you get anything to space," Dianna Rae High said. "It’s a huge ordeal.”
They were initially offered the opportunity to send stones on a nine-minute low Earth journey, similar to the Blue Origin flight that sent Jeff Bezos to space in July 2021.
“We thought, that’s not enough," she said. "We want to do something bigger. So we reached out to NASA.”
After several rounds of negotiation with both SpaceX and NASA, the company signed a Space Act Agreement that allowed them to send one kilogram of weight to the International Space Station. That’s how Dianna Rae Jewelry became the first small business and the first female-owned business to participate in the Commercial Space Program.
Now, customers have the opportunity to purchase loose stones, a custom-designed piece, or a stone to be mounted in a special line of Dianna Rae Original space themed jewelry. Each stone comes with its own space passport issued by the American Gem Society Laboratory.
Initially, they weren’t sure who would want to buy the diamonds and gems.
“I just knew I was interested in it, and there’s a lot of people interested in space travel,” Dianna Rae High said. "They ended up pre-selling many of the stones all over the country, including to clients from Boeing, SpaceX, and NASA.
“Many of our local clients are grandparents who were part of the rise of space travel when it was new, and now they want their grandchildren to have a part of it. It’s also romantic! You can say, 'I love you to the moon and back. I love you more than the stars.'"
Dianna Rae High and Jeff High are veterans of the jewelry business. A business owner and jewelry designer, Dianna Rae specializes in unique custom designs using software developed by Jeff, founder of the Gemvision jewelry technology company and retired Stuller executive.