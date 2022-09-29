Louisiana emergency response and rescue groups under various Cajun Navy banners have deployed to Florida for rescue efforts and are arranging emergency supplies to aid residents impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday as a Category 4 storm, moving across the state from the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center said the storm made landfall near the Cayo Costa area, with the eye passing about 20 miles northwest of Fort Myers.
Winds reached up to 155 mph and as of Thursday morning officials said more than 2.5 million were without power because of the storm.
Ian weakened to a tropical storm early Thursday morning, but is expected to strengthen back into a hurricane in the Atlantic before again making landfall on the East Coast near the state line between South Carolina and Georgia, hurricane forecasters said.
Brian Trascher, vice president of United Cajun Navy, said the Baton Rouge-based nonprofit had team members and volunteers from several states, including Louisiana, Florida and Georgia, working on the ground in Florida, particularly in the Fort Myers area, which is located on the Gulf of Mexico south of Tampa.
Trascher said the United Cajun Navy’s two search and rescue teams on the ground had completed around two dozen extractions as of noon Thursday. The organization’s vice president said they had several airboats, high water vehicles and shallow drive boats in use for rescues and extractions.
“It’s wet. There’s a lot of wind damage. There’s no power. There is, of course, in those coastal communities there’s a lot of boats and debris churning around….We’re seeing what you’d normally see from a really strong cyclone,” Trascher said.
United Cajun Navy volunteers are also working to ensure roadways are clear for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to more easily get to disaster-hit areas to install temporary power sources, satellite phone linkups and other electrical needs, he said.
Trascher said the nonprofit is assessing next steps, from sorting supplies to transport from their warehouse in Baton Rouge to Florida, to planning the deployment of an RV for the leadership team to have a Florida-based home base to run operations.
Anyone interested in helping can visit https://unitedcajunnavy.org/, he said.
The Cajun Navy Ground Force, a nonprofit based in Lafayette, posted on Facebook that they were establishing a SAFE Camp, or Swift Action Force Emergency Camp, in the Fort Myers area. According to the organization’s website, the camp will serve as a command center for volunteers and nonprofits to coordinate collection and distribution of food, water and supplies, as well as offer clothes washing and health care services.
Anyone interested in helping can visit https://www.gocajunnavy.org/.
Staff writer Carlie Wells contributed to this report.