Ian Howard, the man accused of the October 2017 shooting death of Lafayette Police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook, is competent to stand trial, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Howard, 33, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the death of Middlebrook, who was on duty responding to a complaint at a Lafayette convenience store when the shooting occurred. Howard also is accused of the attempted murder of three others that he allegedly shot at the store.
Two forensic mental health experts testified for the defense in 2021 that Howard was in a psychotic state on the night of the shooting.
Fifteenth Judicial District Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett in February 2022 put proceedings against Howard on hold, citing concerns that Howard, diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, was unable to assist his attorneys with his defense because his mental state was deteriorating from a lack of medication and because of the complexity of the case.
Charged with first-degree murder for Middlebrook's death, Howard could face the death penalty.
On Garrett orders, Howard was admitted to a mental health treatment facility in August. When he returned to Garrett's courtroom in March, Howard's defense attorneys with the Louisiana Capital Assistance Center raised concerns about their client's competency. They said in the previous weeks they believed Howard's mental state had deteriorated even though two forensic psychiatrists testified he was competent to stand trial.
Sarah Deland, a Tulane University psychiatry professor who diagnosed Howard in 2021 with schizoaffective disorder, said Howard was showing improvement in the East Feliciana hospital, but during a March visit, he was more paranoid and guarded, his thinking was disordered and she did not think he was competent to assist with his trial.
Testifying before Garrett Wednesday, Deland said she was "pleasantly surprised" to find Howard greatly improved since a March visit.
Deland, who has met with Howard 15-18 times since his 2017 arrest, said she found Howard more coherent, able to follow one thought through and have a back-and-forth discussion where he elaborated on his answer. He also was able to discuss working with his defense team, she said.
Howard still has no great insight into his mental illness, Deland said. He likes to give the answer you want, to please you, she said, adding it's normal to retain residual symptoms and with mental illness, a patient is never going to be perfect.
Deland said she remains concerned with the fragility of Howard's mental state and whether he can maintain it under the stress of a murder trial.
Garrett also expressed concern that Howard's mental state and ability to assist in his defense will deteriorate if he is moved from the hospital to either Lafayette Parish Correctional Center or Elayn Hunt Correctional Center prior to his trial because he may not be given proper medication. While at Hunt previously, Howard was prescribed medication, but it was discontinued once his behavior improved.
Richard Bourke, one of Howard's attorneys, said someone has to keep an eye on his client's mental state and treatment before and during the trial because he is not cured.
Garrett set a hearing for May 24 to discuss how to maintain Howard's competency for trial.
Assistant District Attorney Alan Haney reminded Garrett that prosecutors want to set a trial date and that he intends first to try Howard on the first-degree murder charge in connection with Middlebrook's death.
Garrett said she intends to set the trial date at the May 24 hearing and will address pending motions that were delayed pending the competency issue.