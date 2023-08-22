Monday's train derailment is one of many incidents that have occurred at railway intersections along Highway 182.
The train derailed after it hit an 18-wheeler stopped on the tracks at the Airport Boulevard and Highway 182 intersection. Bystander video showed the 18-wheeler on the tracks with railway crossing guards attempting to close over the vehicle.
Highway 182 is closed from Highway 674 to Highway 88. Emergency responders are currently clearing the wreckage, according to Louisiana State Police. Troop I spokesperson Thomas Gossen said no leaks have been detected and road closure timelines are unclear at the moment. Residents near the wreckage were evacuated as a precautionary measure Monday.
Hwy. 182 rail crossings have been the scene of fatalities over the years. In late 2015, five people were killed at the Hwy 88 and 182 crossing after a vehicle stopped on the tracks was struck by an AMTRAK train. In 2016, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said it would conduct a study to determine if the intersection needed additional safety measures.
The Hwy. 88 and 182 crossing was updated in 2015 after DOTD installed signs warning drivers against stopping on the tracks, previous reports said. Crossing guards and lights were installed in 2003.
Deidra Druilhet, DOTD spokesperson, said that the Airport Boulevard crossing was not DOTD's responsibility and was Iberia Parish property. Intersection improvements would fall on the parish, she said
Data from the Federal Railway Association shows 17 fatalities have happened along the BNSF Railway Company line in Iberia Parish since 1997. Five deaths occurred in 2016 related to the late 2015 crash. Since then, two fatalities have occurred along the line.
Since 2010, there have been 138 railway crashes in Louisiana, FRA data shows. There were 12 collisions, 86 derailments, 14 highway crossing impacts, 4 obstructions and 22 other incidents.