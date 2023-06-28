An Immigration Customs and Enforcement panel supervising the condition of immigrants detained in Louisiana in November recommended the release of a 42-year-old Nicaraguan asylum seeker who died last week in a Jena detention facility, an internal document shows.
ICE announced in a press release that Ernesto Rocha-Cuadra, 42, died at LaSalle General Hospital following a cardiac arrest Friday. He had been detained in the Central Louisiana ICE processing facility in Jena for more than a year.
An internal agency memo showed that a panel interviewed Rocha-Cuadra and approved his release months ago.
Read more: ICE releases outspoken immigrant, workers rights advocate from Louisiana detention center
According to the document, obtained Tuesday by The Acadiana Advocate, Rocha-Cuadra “provided release support information and a plan to continue his reintegration to society” and urged Annette Joseph, the agency’s removal division unit chief, to release him.
The document was signed by ICE New Orleans deportation officers Reuben Coray and Michael Cerulli.
“The panel members conducted a comprehensive interview and considered all submitted information in consideration of whether ROCHA-Cuadra’s detention should be continued,” the panel wrote. “The panel recommends that CUADRA-Rocha be released from ICE custody pending removal.”
The agency denied the recommendation in February, saying that the “totality of the circumstances” dictated his continued detention, according to Homero Lopez, a legal director at the Immigration Services and Legal Advocacy in New Orleans who represented Rocha-Cuadra.
ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In a statement released Monday the agency said that Rocha-Cuadra illegally entered the United States and that “all people in ICE custody receive medical, dental, and mental health intake screenings within 12 hours of arriving at each detention facility,” and a full health assessment within 14 days of entering ICE custody or arrival at a facility.
“At no time during detention is a detained noncitizen denied emergent care,” the agency wrote.
‘They kept telling him he was going to be released soon’
The Rocha-Cuadra family fled Nicaragua in the 1990s after fighting the Sandinista National Liberation Front alongside American troops when then-President Ronald Reagan ordered a dismantling of the regime of Nicaragua's president, Jose Daniel Ortega.
Ernesto and his younger brothers brothers, Rony and Frank, moved along with their parents when they were children.
They were granted asylum for the first time more an immigration court recognized that the family was politically persecuted in Nicaragua and that their return to the country might be life-threatening.
Ernesto Rocha-Cuadra was deported in 2009 after being charged with a misdemeanor and then attempted to cross the US/Mexico border last year. He was apprehended near Andrade in California in April 2022 and had remained detained in Jena since then.
He had a hearing scheduled for July 9, his family said.
The family learned on Friday from an anonymous inmate’s phone call that Ernesto had been taken to a hospital because of a heart attack.
Frank Rocha said he tried calling the detention facility in Jena for hours over the weekend to verify the information but only reached an automated voicemail message.
Then, on Monday, his attorney confirmed the family over the phone that Ernesto had died.
During the last conversation the brothers had, Ernesto told Frank he was planning on being home by the end of the month and asked Rony to send him money to cover the expense of a flight to Los Angeles upon his release.
“They kept telling him he was going to be released soon,” Frank Rocha-Cuadra told The Advocate. “He was guaranteed he was coming home.”
Rony Rocha-Cuadra called his brother’s death “very suspicious” because none of his family members ever suffered from a heart condition.
The family, which never had the opportunity to visit him during his detention in Jena, remembered Ernesto Rocha-Cuadra as a strong and resilient man who always believed his case would have been resolved for the better.
“My brother was always the one who wanted to help people out and this is what he was doing with other people detained,” Rony Rocha-Cuadra said. “He told us he used to help the others to fill their paperwork all the time.”
Rony said Ernesto was the kind of person who did not stay quiet if he saw injustice.
“This is why I think something must have happened,” he said. “I don’t think they liked the fact he was speaking up.”
The brothers and their mother, all U.S. citizens, live in California. No other immediate family members live in Nicaragua anymore, the family said.
“Our message is, we want to know what happened to our Ernesto and we will not stop until we find out,” Frank Rocha-Cuadra said.
Homero Lopez, the lawyer representing Rocha-Cuadra, said he spoke with him five days before his death.
He confirmed neither Ernesto Rocha-Cuadra nor any immediate family members had a known heart condition.
However, he said, Rocha-Cuadra suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after militia forces affiliated with Ortega's regime tortured him on multiple occasions.