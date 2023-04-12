Questions swirled Wednesday about the identity of a high-ranking official in the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries whom federal prosecutors have implicated in a kickback scheme.
Agency officials ranging from Secretary Jack Montoucet to press secretary Ed Pratt did not return numerous phone messages.
Eric Holl, a spokesperson for Gov. John Bel Edwards, who appoints the department’s leaders, said the administration only became aware of the corruption allegations earlier this week. “We take these allegations extremely seriously and are seeking more information,” Holl said.
The scandal emerged this week after Dusty Guidry, an Edwards appointee to the state Wildlife and Fisheries Commission who also worked in two district attorney’s offices, pleaded guilty in federal court in Lafayette to three bribery-related counts.
Two of the counts related to Guidry’s role in a scheme wherein he referred criminal defendants in the Lafayette-based 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office to specific private companies. Instead of going to trial, the defendants would pay the companies for classes and services and in exchange have their charges dismissed. The companies then paid a share of the revenue back to Guidry, according to court documents.
The FBI raided the District Attorney's Office in May, at which point Guidry was put on unpaid leave. A second lawyer, Gary Haynes, who serves as the Lafayette city prosecutor, was also put on leave at that time. He remains on leave but has not been charged.
Fifteenth Judicial District Attorney Don Landry confirmed at the time that the investigation appeared to revolve around the office's pretrial diversion program.
New wrinkle to probe
But in something of a surprise, the new court documents say Guidry also conspired with an unnamed LDWF official to steer contracts to a private company that would handle hunting and boating licenses and resolve legal violations.
In turn, the documents say, the firm agreed to pay kickbacks to Guidry and the LDWF official, who signed the contracts in question on Oct. 8, 2021.
The agency has not yet responded to a public records request seeking those contracts.
The LDWF official was to receive their kickbacks upon retirement, the court documents say. They were also to receive an all-terrain vehicle worth $14,000.
Guidry, meanwhile, pocketed $89,073 in kickbacks paid by the vendor, the documents say.
That’s in addition to more than $700,000 in kickbacks Guidry was paid in connection with the pretrial diversion scheme he has admitted running out of the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
Landry said in a statement Wednesday that had only learned a day earlier that Guidry had admitted corrupting the diversion program.
“The program,” Landry wrote, “was established so that those facing DWI and other charges could take responsibility for their actions, obtain counseling and treatment, make restitution to victims and find a positive path forward in their lives.
“To find out that vendors were paying part of their fee revenue to Dusty Guidry is disheartening and their actions seriously betrayed the public trust.”
Landry said his office has cooperated from the beginning with the federal investigation and will continue to do so.
“We cannot ever tolerate someone taking bribes to enrich themselves while working in any capacity for the DA’s Office,” Landry said.
His office has added safeguards, Landry said, to prevent a repeat of the incident. He said he conducted an internal investigation but did not release any results.
Last June, Landry said his office had used four businesses in the Pretrial Intervention Program: C&A Sudden Impact, Acadiana Monitoring & Evaluations and Lake Wellness Center, all of Lafayette; and Burton Services of Prairieville. None of those businesses were named in the federal court documents.
Officials from C&A could not be reached this week. The company is no longer at the address provided by Landry’s office in 2022.
A representative of Lake Wellness Center said the company had no comment. Randy Gomez, listed as the director of Acadiana Monitoring, did not return messages.
Jarrett Ambeau, a lawyer for Burton Services, said his client did nothing wrong, though he acknowledged that Guidry worked as a "consultant" for the firm.
He said Burton Services began providing services to the District Attorney's Office long before confecting its arrangement with Guidry, and said that all payments from the firm to Guidry were "accounted for in business records."
Tenure in Baton Rouge
Guidry also worked for the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office for many years, and he was involved in that office’s pretrial intervention program as well, according to District Attorney Hillar Moore.
Moore accepted Guidry’s resignation in December 2021, after Guidry was arrested in St. Martin Parish on charges of manufacturing drugs and possession with intent to distribute.
Moore said that after Guidry was arrested, he hired a certified public accountant to do a “general review of pretrial diversion case files, and “they found no issues.”
Moore also said he believed his office had referred some defendants to C&A, one of the four firms used in Lafayette. He said he does not believe any of the other firms used in Lafayette were used in East Baton Rouge Parish, but added that he is “still double checking.”
Guidry’s attorney, Thomas Lorenzi of Lake Charles, declined to comment on the case.