An immigration attorney representing asylum seekers detained at a Jena facility was denied assistance for one of his clients after the client suffered from a seizure, according to an official complaint and an audio recording provided by the attorney.
After Mich Gonzalez, assistant director at Southern Poverty Law Center, insisted he had consent from his client to obtain health information regarding Daniel Cortes De La Valle, a 33-year-old immigrant from Colombia, the jail’s assistant warden referred him to ICE personnel.
Then he was escorted off the property by two police officers with the Jena Police Department, who threatened to arrest him for trespassing at the private facility if he did not comply.
Cortes survived the seizure and continues to remain in ICE custody.
But advocacy groups say that the episode, which was also described in a pair of affidavits that Gonzalez and Cornell University professor Monica Cornejo made public Friday, exemplifies the bureaucratic hurdles and the cynicism immigration attorneys face every day while dealing with the private companies running ICE detention centers.
“While we would refer you to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as it relates to information regarding individual detainee cases, we strongly reject these allegations, which are part of a long-standing, politically motived, and radical campaign to attack ICE’s contractors, abolish ICE, and end federal immigration detention by proxy," GEO Group spokesperson Chris Ferreira said Monday in a prepared statement.
"We would also clarify that healthcare services at the Central Louisiana ICE Processing Center are provided directly by the federal government through the ICE Health Services Corps and not by GEO."
In a prepared statement, ICE said Monday it is committed to ensuring that all those its custody reside in safe, secure, and humane environments under appropriate conditions of confinement.
"The agency takes allegations of misconduct very seriously – personnel are held to the highest standards of professional and ethical behavior, and when a complaint is received, it is investigated thoroughly to determine veracity and ensure comprehensive standards are strictly maintained and enforced," said Sarah Loicano, public affairs officer.
'I don't have anything to do with medical'
The incident occurred April 6, when professor Monica Cornejo accompanied Gonzalez for a routine visit with several immigrants at the Central Louisiana ICE Processing Center in Jena.
When Cortes grew pale and eventually fell to the floor convulsing during the appointment, Cornejo, who was in the room, asked staff members for help.
According to an audio recording, a male nurse and another GEO Group officer, identified at a later time as Major Jessica Adams, arrived on scene and began laughing and snickering about the emergency. They then placed Cortes on a plastic gurney and took him to another room.
Gonzalez asked about Cortes' condition, but assistant warden Jimmy Bingham said the information would violate the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which protects sensitive patient health updates from being disclosed without the patient’s consent.
“I just want to know if he is medically stable, if he is OK,” Gonzalez is heard saying in the audio recording.
“I work for the federal government…I am GEO. I don't have anything to do with medical,” the assistant warden answered.
“I understand you are not in charge of the whole [inaudible],” Gonzalez then said. “But guess what you are in charge of? This prison.”
A person who identified himself as the head of ICE Health Services Corps, the agency department that handles medical issues in Jena, eventually showed up, promising Gonzalez he would send Cortes’s medical record the following week.
But when Gonzalez asked for a more time-sensitive update, several ICE officers appeared along with Bingham and pressured the health services officer and Dr. Cornejo to leave, according to the recording.
“We legally represent this human being. If he had a seizure in our physical presence, we just want to make sure he is OK,” Gonzalez is heard telling Bingham. “For you guys to tell me you can’t disclose that…it is absurd.”
“No, it is not absurd…I cannot disclose anything about his medical condition,” Bingham answered. “I don’t have a problem with medical coming up here.”
"This is private property, therefore, you need to leave."
According to the affidavits, a pair of officers with the Jena Police Department intervened right after talking with Bingham and two ICE officers “in a friendly manner” for a few minutes, while Gonzalez and Cornejo were waiting in the lobby.
Then, the officers presented the attorney with three options: leaving peacefully, being cited, or being arrested for trespassing.
“This is private property, therefore, you need to leave,” an officer said in the audio recording. “It is not owned by the federal government, it is owned by a private corporation.”
But according to Gonzalez, none of the GEO and ICE officers ever asked the group to leave the property. Gonzalez is also heard reiterating he had the paperwork to obtain updates about Cortes’ wellbeing.
When the officer finally agreed to include in the report that Gonzalez was denied access to Cornes' information despite being his counsel, the lawyer and the professor left the facility.
The episode is at the center of a series of events held by pro-migrant advocate groups in several U.S. cities Monday, including Lafayette, New Orleans, and Shreveport, calling for the release of immigrants who reported episodes of abuse and medical neglect inside ICE facilities.
The groups involved in the protest, which will be at The Rosa Parks Transportation Center in Lafayette on Monday evening, also asked the Biden administration to investigate the death of Ernesto Rocha-Cuadra, a 42-year-old asylum seeker from Nicaragua, who died in the ICE facility in Jena after the agency recommended his release in November.