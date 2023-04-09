The loup garou keeps Barry Ancelet up some nights. But Ancelet, folklorist and professor emeritus at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, tolerates the beast. It’s worth it for the poetry, perhaps, expressed in French.
Ancelet, through his longtime alter ego and pen name, Jean Arceneaux, has written “Suite des sens,” an adventure story about the loup, or legendary wolf, told through a poetic voice.
“It’s so much fun to have an alter ego,” Ancelet said of Arceneaux, his own literary creation in 1978. “He can do things an academic person wouldn’t do. So I’ve kept him around.”
Under Arceneaux’s name, he’ll release the book published by Les Éditions Tintamarre press at Centenary College of Louisiana in Shreveport, a leading publisher of French works in Louisiana. A book release and signing party will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Hideaway on Lee, 407 Lee Ave., Lafayette.
The loup is a familiar image in Acadiana but takes different forms elsewhere, depending on its place: Europe, French Canada, here. Sometimes that means a werewolf, sometimes a wolf, sometimes — in French Canada — a dog or other animal.
Ancelet has written about the wolf before, including in “Suite de loup,” published in 1998. This effort came long after he believed he’d put the wolf behind him. Then he and his wife, Caroline, visited a son in New Orleans during the pandemic and the wolf tormented Ancelet’s sleep at 2 a.m. It had been a long time. He got up and began to write.
Darrell Borque, former poet laureate of Louisiana, wrote in this new volume’s preface that the wolf represents internalized torment, not a physical beast.
“The loup is in us, part of who we all are,” Borque wrote. “The woods (it’s habitat) is not a collection of trees and brambles and vines.”
Nor is it necessarily always French or found in a poem or story. It could be found in music or theater or artwork. It is the psyche, Bourque suggests, familiar in literature ancient, such as the tales of Ulysses, or as modern as poems by Allen Ginsburg or novels by Jack Kerouac.
Ancelet says encouragement for “Suite des sens” often came from Bourque himself, to whom Ancelet sent drafts, wanting to know if he had reached the story’s conclusion. No, Bourque said, keep going until the end. That meant more interrupted sleep and, finally, a Sunday afternoon session when Ancelet pushed the story to its end. Maybe.
In a telephone interview, Bourque said he relishes the Jean Arceneaux poetry because it is written "in a voice I can recognize" — it's almost like listening to great music, which he said he finds thrilling.
By using the loup, Bourque said, the story reminds us that we are part of the natural world, and while we may think of the loup as "the other," we can recognize in the story the wolf's loneliness and desire, things which we feel ourselves.
Abdelhak Serhane, a Moroccan writer and Ancelet friend who taught at UL, suggests in the introduction that the wolf wants to leave his familiar wildness — who hasn’t yearned for that? — to explore an unknown wildness … in the city. How it ends is revealed soon enough in this short work of 64 pages.
Ancelet, who grappled with his dreams and with their origins, may have found sources for them in wandering his own home, and considering the art displayed inside it. D.A. Kress of Tintamarre included those images familiar to Ancelet — well, Arceneaux — within this work itself. They included pieces by Francis Pavy, Laurie Mason, Olin Leroy Evans and Morgan Munzing.
He said this work reveals "those of us that felt like lone wolves, listening to other wolves," which the reader will grasp quickly and fully, with a literary twist at the end.
And, through this publication, Ancelet may have put the wolf to rest.
Maybe.