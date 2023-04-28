LOREAUVILLE — The 18th monument to the Acadian Odyssey was dedicated Thursday on the banks of the Bayou Teche.
Visitors from as far away as Canada joined Canadian Consul General Susan Harper of Dallas, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Loreauville Mayor Brad Clifton and Acadian history and culture enthusiasts from south Louisiana to Nova Scotia.
Despite threatening skies, some 300 people attended the dedication, but the spirit of two Acadians — Joseph Broussard, also known as Beausoleil, and the late Al Broussard, former Loreauville mayor, were front-of-mind for many of those present.
In 1765, Beausoleil led 193 Acadian people, victims of the Great Upheaval at the hands of the British military, first to New Orleans and then to Fausse Pointe of Bayou Teche, now the village of Loreauville. They settled land they had been promised and received assistance from the Spanish government in return for settling the area and raising cattle.
Thirty-nine of the settlers — Beausoleil, included — died months later of an epidemic. The persistent survivors dug in and permanently settled the area, spreading out to create new settlements.
Broussard, a Beausoleil descendant, served 24 years as a Loreauville alderman and was in his third term as mayor when he died in a 2015 car crash. Clifton said the much-revered Broussard introduced the monument project to the village government a decade ago. The former mayor served as president of the New Acadia Project, which is locating, identifying and investigating 18th century homesteads and gravesites of Acadian exiles in the area.
Clifton said to Broussard, the project was “not a tourism thing” but a spiritual mission. “He wanted to have a place to pray with his ancestors, not just for them.” A park is planned for land around the monument.
On Thursday, the unveiling and dedication of the monument, which arrived in the village about five months ago, was handled by Jean Gaudet, who chairs the Acadian Odyssey Monument Commission, based in Moncton, New Brunswick. The Rev. Buddy Breaux, former Catholic pastor in Loreauville, offered a blessing for the monument and the people.
In brief remarks, Nungesser said the monument should draw other Acadians, including those from Canada, to the village of Loreauville, whose monument is the second erected in Louisiana. The other is in Houma. Gaudet told Nungesser there is no monument in New Orleans, although the city played an important part in the Acadian story here.
Harper called the monument “one link in a very important chain” that ties together Acadians who settled elsewhere during the Great Upheaval, including New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Quebec City, and France. She said the farflung settlements still share “a culture, language and spirit.” Beausoleil had “a dream and a vision for his descendants,” she said, including those who still live in this region.
Warren Perrin, who, like Al Broussard, now presides over the New Acadia Project, said University of Louisiana at Lafayette teams under Mark Rees have found some 30 sites in the area that will be further explored for their relationship to the earliest Cajun settlers. He called the area “the birthplace of Cajun culture in America.”
Following the dedication, Perrin said the day was rich in history and emotion. He noted that although Beausoleil died on the banks of the Teche short months after he arrived, he “led his people to the Promised Land.”
“It was a very emotional day,” said Cajun musician and author Zachary Richard, who has spent most of his long career in the United States and Canada as a songwriter, singer and author who has championed the cause of the Cajun people.
“It was remarkable testimony to the tenacity and courage of our ancestors who suffered such travail,” he said. “They were able to create a New Acadie in Louisiana that is flourishing. It was a touching tribute to Acadian people and their communities in Nova Scotia, Quebec, France and even as far as the Falkland Islands.
“Wherever Acadians are found, they have preserved the memories of the upheaval and how their ancestors suffered and prevailed.”