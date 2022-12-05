The Lafayette City Council wants to know how much the city is spending on security for Mayor-President Josh Guillory and why.
Unlike his predecessors in that position, Guillory has a full-time security detail of two-three city police officers assigned to him. They've been seen sitting outside Guillory's home and allegedly driving him to events that aren't related to city-parish government business.
"The concern is that he’s using the Lafayette Police Department as his personal and private Uber service," City Council Vice Chairman Glenn Lazard said Monday. "We already know we're paying at a minimum a Lafayette police officer $40-$50 an hour to sit outside in his car while Josh teaches his class at UL. What else is he using them for?"
In August, former interim Police Chief Monte Potier said at a budget hearing that a sergeant and a corporal with the Lafayette Police Department worked as the mayor's security team out of City Hall where the mayor's office is located.
The officers, he said, were in charge of "dignitary protection" and security of City Hall, attending council meetings and providing other services assigned by the administration.
The security detail actually is assigned to the criminal investigation division on the police department's organizational chart but allegedly do not conduct any criminal investigations.
At that August budget hearing, Potier said the department was short-staffed by 26 people.
Lazard questioned the notion that the dignitary detail officers assigned to Guillory are in charge of security at City Hall because they're usually only there when Guillory is present, such as during council meetings.
The City Council allocated $100,000 and hired Baton Rouge auditing firm Faulk and Winkler to investigate the Guillory administration's actions on millions of dollars in drainage projects.
An engagement letter with the City Council shows the firm also will review the city's dignitary security detail policy and current practices, as well as review payments to police officers on the detail.
Faulk and Winkler employees have begun their investigation. It was originally anticipated the investigation could be completed by Dec. 31, but Lazard said that's not likely because the audit firm is still scheduling interviews with people about the mayor's security detail, including police officers who serve on the detail.
In 2021, Lazard said he requested information from the Guillory administration about the security detail but hasn't received anything.
Guillory, in an August interview on KLFY TV 10, said if the security detail accompanies him to a nongovernment event like a campaign event, he pays for it.
The Acadiana Advocate on Oct. 4 submitted a public records request to Lafayette Consolidated Government for copies of any and all payments made by Guillory since Jan. 6, 2020, the day he was sworn into office, for security for himself and his family.
The Advocate requested invoices and receipts for any payments. Two months later, LCG has produced no documents.