Could the construction of a Northeast Regional Library in Lafayette be in jeopardy?
The possibility of leasing existing space for a new library in northeast Lafayette instead of constructing a new library was raised Monday at a Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control meeting, despite a vote by the board a year ago to build rather than lease space.
The concept of building a new Northeast Regional Library in Lafayette has been discussed for years, with former City-Parish Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux and the council setting aside $8 million for the project in 2019.
In 2021 a citizens committee rejected the idea of leasing existing space and recommended the library board buy land and build a new library in the socioeconomically challenged area of the city.
The board, in February 2022, agreed. Former board member Landon Boudreaux along with board member Stephanie Armbruster and President Robert Judge voted against buying land and constructing a new library.
Judge and Armbruster at a meeting Monday again raised concerns about constructing a new library, saying they need more information on the size, cost and potential use, suggesting leasing existing space instead.
The $8 million set aside in 2019 did not include what it would take to maintain and operate a new building. Library Director Danny Gillane has instituted cuts and other changes, like closing all libraries on Sundays, to reduce expenses. He previously said the library system can afford to staff and operate a new Northeast Regional Library.
Judge has repeatedly suggested opening a Northeast branch in an existing space, as was done before South Regional was built, to gauge usage and size. He expressed concern about maintaining a new building because it will cost almost $4 million for repairs and renovations, including about $1.8 million for the roof at the South Regional Library built 15 years ago.
"I think the taxpayers need to know this board has done its due diligence," Judge said. "Yes, it’s great. Yes, it’s needed. I don’t know if this is a little of the cart before the horse."
Delays on plans to expand the South Regional Library have forced officials to cut back as the cost of supplies and labor increased dramatically in recent years, to the point that they're looking at renovating instead of expanding South Regional.
Gene Sellers of The Sellers Group architects, in presenting proposals for renovating South Regional, said the cost has increased exponentially, especially for electrical and mechanical work. Today, with inflation the cost is increasing about 1% per month, he said. Not long ago, it was rising at 3% per year.
Library Operations Manager Larry Angelle reminded the board the funding was available to build an addition to the South Regional Library. If bids had gone out at the time it was proposed and ready, he said, it would have preceded the cost increases and the library system would have a larger library with better equipment for a much lower price than it will cost just to renovate the building today.
The South Regional expansion, Angelle said, was delayed by the library board over budgetary concerns.
In August, the board approved the purchase of land to build the new Northeast Regional Library. The board voted to accept a proposal from ESD Investments to buy 5 acres at 2600 Louisiana Ave. for $120,000 per acre or $600,000 total. With conflicting appraisals, the library and landowner could not reach an agreement and the sale fell through.
On Monday the library board heard a presentation on another possible tract of land for the Northeast Regional Library.
About 10 acres of land at 101 Shadow Bluff Rd. at Louisiana Avenue is available for $675,000, Neil Curtis of Keaty Real Estate said. The owners, he said, would consider selling part of the 10 acres for the library. No action was taken Monday on the Northeast Regional project.
The board voted to proceed with the next phase of preparations to renovate South Regional.