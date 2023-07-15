A recall petition has been filed with the Secretary of State for the Mayor of Jeanerette Carol Bourgeois Jr.
The petition was created by Holly Royston, the chairman of the recall, and vice chairman, Katelyn Trantham and was filed with the state July 7.
"He (The Mayor) [sic] is holding hostage budget for salary increases for himself," reads the recall petition submitted Royston.
Royston declined to speak, but in a statement to KLFY she said, “The recall is simply to address that the mayor puts more importance on increasing his salary, adding assistants and having a car supplied by the city rather than focus on the core issues the city faces.”
Royston also claimed the mayor has shown a lack of commitment to tackling crime and increasing to amount of law enforcement officers.
“If the mayor would pass a balanced budget that had nothing in it with personal gain and supported the police force. I would happily cease the proceedings,” Royston said to KLFY.
On July 11, Bourgeois addressed the constituent’s concerns, according to KLFY.
“I am going to continue to give it all whether a vehicle, no part-time, I don’t, it is irrelevant.” Bourgeois said, “I am going to do what I have to do to get those things taken care of for our community.”
Bourgeois failed to respond to phone calls for this story.
Bourgeois has been Jeanerette’s mayor since 2019 and won reelection in 2023. In 2023 he ran on increasing the budget for Jeanerette, adding personnel to law enforcement, and improving economic development in the city.
Alderman Clarence Clark, who ran against Bourgeois in 2023, said he could not comment on the validity of the claims made by Royston.
“The people that issued the recall are exercising their constitutional rights.” Clark said, “You just have to go with the process and get the signatures and if you don’t get the signatures we’ll still have to operate in Jeanerette.”
Clark said he is unsure if he would run for mayor if the recall proved successful and a special election is held.
“That’s an answer I’m going to have to pray on long and hard. I’ve started doing other things in my life,” Clark said.
Royston, in her statement, also alludes to the actions of former mayor April Foulcard, who in 2022 pled guilty to a charge of bank fraud and theft, and no contest to charge malfeasance in office. Foulcard was mayor from 2013 to 2019.
In earlier reports, the malfeasance charges were reported in 2019 by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office. Foulcard did not complete mandatory audits for the city. Louisiana State Police later discovered that state and federal payroll taxes and quarterly reports were not filed in a timely manner including failure to remit payment of witness fees to off-duty law enforcement.
The bank fraud charges were related to allegedly fraudulent online banking transactions in 2019 and 2021 claiming unemployment benefits in multiple states by claiming benefits of from people who had their identities stolen and nonexistent people. She was also charged with impersonation and transferring $9,000 into her account. She was arrested after withdrawing the funds in 2021.
In 2018 she was indicted with her brother, former Iberia Parish Councilmember Berwick Francis, her sister and mother on racketeering and Medicaid fraud.
The current recall petition has 180 days to garner at least one-third of the voting population in Jeanerette which would be 1000 signatures.
Katie Gagliano contributed to this article.