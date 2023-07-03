Jolie, Zoosiana's white tiger, has died at the age of 19.
The tiger, who arrived at the Broussard zoo in 2004, was euthanized Friday after experiencing age-related kidney failure and mobility issues.
"We are so proud of Jolie and her impact on so many in inspiring care and action for all animals," Zoosiana Director Matt Oldenburg said in a statement. "We are blessed to have had Jolie in our lives, and we are thankful for the incredible care and attention the Zoosiana teams provided to her throughout her life — efforts and genuine care that contributed to her long-term health and longevity."
Jolie was less than a year old when she arrived at the zoo, and she quickly charmed zookeepers and patrons.
Erin Fenstermaker, the zoo's curator of education and behavioral husbandry, described Jolie as "magnetic."
"She really connected on an individual level with many many guests and really made their day," Fenstermaker said. "I work with a lot of animals, and Jolie was one of those very special animals that drew you in immediately with eye contact. She was just very special."
Jolie ate about 50 pounds of meat per week and enjoyed treats like shaved sno-ball ice in the summer and pumpkins stuffed with fresh meat in the fall.
"She loved really any sort of enrichment," Fenstermaker said. "She loved cold weather. She loved her visitors. She engaged with her visitors constantly. If she was in her yard, she was always playing hide and seek with her visitors through the glass. She was just the greatest tiger."
As Jolie aged, zookeepers transitioned her to a meal plan for senior tigers, administered supplements, facilitated enrichment activities and modified her indoor and outdoor facilities to reduce joint and mobility issues.
White tigers typically live between 10 to 20 years. Jolie's death was expected, but it still hit zoo staff hard.
"We were prepared," Fenstermaker said. "We were doing our best to keep her as comfortable as long as possible. Of course we're heartbroken, but our vet team and animal care staff gave her the best care she could have ever had."
Fenstermaker said she was unsure if the zoo would get another white tiger.
Zoosiana patrons have been sharing memories of Jolie on social media since learning of her death. Some have even left flowers at Jolie's exhibit.
"The outpouring of support has been amazing," Fenstermaker said. "It's wonderful to see. She will be remembered for sure, and she'll have a lasting impact for a lot of people."