Lafayette attorney Jan Swift and incumbent Mayor-President Josh Guillory both kicked off their campaigns for mayor-president this week.
Guillory launched his bid for a second four-year term during an event Thursday evening. Swift launched her campaign at an event Thursday afternoon.
The primary election for mayor-president as well as Lafayette city and parish council seats and the governor is Oct. 14.
Guillory, in addressing supporters at his kickoff event Thursday, said three years ago people elected him to change the culture and transform local government to serve the people, not the elite.
The mayor-president said he implemented an "efficient, fiscally responsible, new pace of government that actually gets things done instead of simply talking about it."
"We have invested millions of dollars in drainage, public safety, parks and recreation, and projects to improve our overall quality of life. We have accomplished this without raising taxes, for which I am proud," he said on his Facebook campaign page.
Swift said she's running to restore honesty and transparency to local government.
Uneasy about what's going on in Lafayette Consolidated Government, Swift said she's disappointed in the way the Guillory administration is handling government contracts, especially tens of millions of dollars worth of drainage projects without properly identifying the need for the projects, and she's concerned with the use of the quick-take process infringing on peoples' property rights.
Unlike Guillory, who teaches part-time at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and handles legal matters for his private law firm in addition to being mayor-president, Swift said she will be a full-time mayor-president.
“I do not seek this office for pay. I seek this office to perform and to serve," she said. "I will perform the duties of Mayor-President full-time, each and every day.”
Qualifying for the 2023 mayor-president's race is Aug. 8-10.