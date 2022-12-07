Qualifying for the 2023 race for Lafayette mayor-president is still eight months away, but two residents are launching their campaigns next week.
Attorney Jan Swift and incumbent Mayor-President Josh Guillory both have scheduled announcement events Dec. 15.
Swift confirmed Wednesday she is formally announcing her candidacy at 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at Rock'n'Bowl in downtown Lafayette.
Guillory, according to invitations mailed to residents, is launching his re-election campaign at an event from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 15 at DoubleTree by Hilton on West Pinhook Road in Lafayette.
Both are registered Republicans.
Swift, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for state House District 45 when Joel Robideaux was term-limited, said Wednesday she would bring life experience in government service and volunteering, along with a care for community to the job of mayor-president.
She said she was disappointed in 2021 after chairing the Protect the City Committee, a group formed by the City Council to look at how to change Lafayette Consolidated Government so that city residents are better represented and the City Council alone has control over city money.
"It was very difficult to get information" from city-parish administrators, who are supposed to be public servants, Swift said. "I felt disrespected."
Guillory, also an attorney who ran an unsuccessful campaign in 2018 against incument Congressman Clay Higgins, took office as mayor-president in January 2020, three months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Louisiana.
He was elected in 2019 from a field of five candidates that included a former Lafayette Consolidate Government director and a former state representative.
Guillory's motto has been doing more with less. He has promoted public-private partnerships to save the city and parish money, including transferring operation of the Lafayette Science Museum to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
The first-term mayor-president has had a series of missteps, from his initial reaction to the fatal police shooting of a Black man in 2020 to a court battle that resulted from buying land in St. Martin Parish without council approval and secretly spending millions to remove a spoil bank on the Vermilion River to improve drainage in Lafayette.
Swift and Guillory may be the first two to officially enter the 2023 race, but others are considering a run.
JMC Analytics and Polling recently conducted a poll about the mayor-president's race, asking if the election were held today, which candidate the respondent would support. The listed candidates included Guillory and Swift, along with former Lafayette Parish School Board member Erick Knezek, a Republican, and Monique Blanco Boulet, daughter of the late Gov. Kathleen Blanco.
Boulet, CEO of the Acadiana Planning Commission, said Tuesday she has been mulling over running for office, including entering the mayor-president's race, but is not announcing a decision any time soon, especially not during the Christmas season.
Her mother, a Democrat, was the first and only woman elected governor of the state of Louisiana. Boulet said she, too, was a registered Democrat until recently switching to the Republican party. She registered as a Republican on Sept. 4, according to the Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters Office.
"I'm probably more conservative than many of the candidates that will run in that race," Boulet said. "If I run, I'm not ever going to run as a partisan. I'm going to run as me."
Knezek did not return a call for comment on this story.