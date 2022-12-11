Jules Edwards III is anxious to get to work Jan. 1 as Lafayette's new Division A city court judge.
"I am grateful, grateful, grateful," Edwards said Sunday. "My prayers have been answered. I wanted to be put to work and I'm looking forward to it."
Edwards, a retired 15th Judicial District Court judge, defeated Roya Boustany, a felony prosecutor in the 15th Judicial District Court district attorney's office, Saturday in a city-wide runoff to fill the vacancy created a year ago when Michelle Odinet resigned under pressure after a home video surfaced of her allegedly using a racial slur to describe an alleged burglar at her home.
Retired Louisiana Supreme Court Judge Vanessa Harris was appointed to fill the vacancy through Dec. 31, until a new judge was elected.
Edwards, registered as no party, received 52% of the votes in Saturday's election compared to 48% received by Boustany, a Republican. He was the top vote-getter in the Nov. 8 primary as well, with 39% of the voted compared with 37% received by Boustany and 24% received by retired Police Chief Toby Aguillard, a Republican.
Turnout for the Dec. 10 runoff was only 19% compared with 46% in the November primary, but that ballot also contained races for U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.
An elated Edwards was filled with enthusiasm Sunday after coming out victorious in the election. In 2021, it was a differenct outcome when Odinet defeated Edwards for the Division A city court judge seat left vacant with the retirement of Francie Bouillion, who held that seat since 1994.
Ewards said Sunday he was able to flip several precincts that he did not carry in November by meeting people one-on-one, in small groups where he could explain his vast experience as an attorney and judge.
Aguillard endorsed Edwards in the runoff.
Boustany and Aguillard, he said were great, qualified candidates in a time when it's often difficult to convince anyone to run for public office.
"I think our community was better off with all of us participating in the campaign," he said.
Edwards spent 27 years as a judge in the 15th Judicial District that includes Lafayette where he handled a variety of cases, including drug cases, the contempt of court case against former City Marshal Brian Pope that grew out of a public records lawsuit and the early years of the murder case against Ian Howard, who is accused of the fatal shooting of Lafayette Police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook and injuring of several others on Oct. 1, 2017.
He stepped down in 2020 to run for the city court seat and, upon his defeat, spent time teaching other judges how to craft sentences that would keep offenders from becoming repeat offenders.
City Court is where most people find themselves as opposed to district court. City Court judges hear most traffic cases like speeding tickets, misdemeanors, small-claims cases and juvenile offenses.
Edwards believes in helping first-time offenders early so they don't become repeat or lifelong offenders.
He also believes people are fearful of appearing in court because they don't understand what is going to happen. In his first six months on the bench, Edwards said Sunday, he wants to create videos to be posted online explaining the process to people so they know what to expect when they go to court and won't be afraid or skip their court dates. He also wants to implement an electronic notification so accused offenders know of upcoming court dates.