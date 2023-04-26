Kenneth "Ken" Stansbury of Youngsville has announced his candidacy for the Lafayette Parish Council District 3 seat.
Stansbury has been a Youngsville city councilman since January of 2015 and served as mayor pro tem from 2021-23.
The Parish Council District 3 seat is currently held by Josh Carlson, who is not seeking re-election to the Parish Council but is instead running for the Louisiana House of Representatives District 43 seat being vacated by Stuart Bishop.
In his campaign announcement, Stansbury describes himself as a lifelong conservative dedicated to serving the community and ensuring that the basics of government are being met while prioritizing transparency and accountability in government.
"I believe that a strong community is the foundation of a successful government and as your councilman I will work tirelessly to foster a sense of unity and belonging among all residents," he said in his announcement.
Stansbury said he understands government should prioritize basic programs and services like infrastructure, public safety and access to essential services.
"I will prioritize the efficient use of existing tax dollars," he said, "to ensure that the basics of government are being met effectively and efficiently."
If elected, Stansbury said he will work to ensure all actions by the Parish Council are transparent and easily accessible to the public.
Stansbury is a financial advisor and serves in the Louisiana National Guard as an intelligence officer. He is chief volunteer officer for YMCA of Acadiana and a volunteer with the Lafayette South Rotary Club, having served as president and assistant district governor for three Rotary clubs in Lafayette. He was instrumental in bringing the Rotary Club to Youngsville.
He is a past member of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority Industrial Board and a member of the Youngsville Chamber of Commerce, having served as co-chairman for marketing and economic development.
A graduate of Leadership Lafayette Class 27, Stansbury was a Program Pioneer for Leadership Youngsville.