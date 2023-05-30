Former Lafayette City-Parish Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux on Tuesday announced his candidacy for the Lafayette City Council District 5 seat.
Boudreaux served 12 years on the City-Parish Council, but was prohibited from running for the new City Council in 2019.
He had reached his term limit on the City-Parish Council and amendments to the Home Rule Charter that created separate city and parish councils said term limits would be carried over to the new councils.
The charter amendments only limit council members from serving three consecutive terms on the same council. They do not prohibit anyone from sitting out a term and running again.
The District 5 City Council seat currently is held by Council Chairman Glenn Lazard, who is serving his first four-year term. Contacted Tuesday, Lazard said he was not prepared to say at this time whether he is running for re-election.
Since leaving office in January 2020, Boudreaux said he has remained active in organizations and leadership roles, particularly those addressing the needs of the underserved communities and residents of Lafayette.
Boudreaux said he also has observed the current and emerging political climate and decision-making in Lafayette from the perspective of a private citizen, landowner, business owner and taxpayer. Like other people in the community, Boudreaux said he is not happy with the direction local government has taken.
Lafayette, especially North Lafayette, he said, is at a critical time and needs knowledgeable, committed and successful leadership.
Boudreaux said his experience serving as council chairman three years, along with seven years of leadership roles on the finance committee during budget preparations put him in a strategic position to secure funding for projects in his district like the LUS payment center on Moss Street, a police precinct on Moss Street and setting aside $8 million for a new Northeast Regional Library.
“After reviewing both the recent internal audit and the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s reports,” Boudreaux said, “it is obvious that we need an experienced and proven leader who can provide the highest level of service while remaining fiscally responsible. It is time for the promises that were made to our community to be met.”
Qualifying for the race is Aug. 8-10. The primary election is Oct. 14. A runoff, if needed, will be Nov. 18.