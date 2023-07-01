Most public libraries in Louisiana have until Jan. 1 to adopt a policy limiting exposure of children to sexually explicit materials under a state Senate bill signed into law by the governor.
Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday signed into law Senate Bill 7, now Act 436, by state Sen. Heather Cloud, R-Turkey Creek.
Cloud’s bill was based on sample legislation circulated by Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican candidate for governor, as part of his “Protecting Innocence Report.”
The press to remove or reshelve books that some consider sexually explicit has swept across the country in recent years. In Louisiana, the movement appears to have started in Lafayette in 2021 when Michael Lunsford, executive director of the conservative nonprofit Citizens for a New Louisiana, filed an objection to “This Book is Gay.”
Lunsford has since appeared before other public library boards in the state lobbying for restrictions or the reshelving of books he calls pornography from children and teen sections of libraries.
In a May 4 post on the Citizens website, Lunsford declared, “Victory: Anti-Erotica library bill clears committee,” in reference to the legislation Edwards signed into law.
Lunsford on Friday lauded Cloud's legislation, saying it is a strong bill despite some amendments to the original version and it "resolves some ambiguity surrounding age appropriate materials in the public library.
"This new statewide library policy protects children from accidentally stumbling across sensitive materials while simultaneously reassuring parents that our libraries are prioritizing the protection of their children's innocence," he said.
Lynette Mejia, a founder of Louisiana Citizens Against Censorship, said Thursday she was disappointed Edwards signed the bill.
“This law will accomplish little more than further encouraging discrimination and censorship against LGBTQ youth in our state,” Mejia said.
Some parishes have spent thousands of tax dollars on book challenges, Mejia said. The law “will make that nightmare a reality in public library systems across Louisiana.”
Some library boards have already adopted policies imposing restrictions required under the new law. The Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control adopted many of Landry’s recommendations in February.
Library boards that do not have such policies must adopt them by Jan. 1 and implement them by June 1, 2024, or face the potential loss of local and state funding.
The new law states that library policies must include a requirement that “community standards for the population served by the library be considered when acquiring library material that would be accessible to a minor.”
Lafayette’s library board in February rejected an attempt by board President Robert Judge to include a “community standards” clause in its policy.
All libraries also must offer a card system in which a minor’s parent or guardian decides whether the minor may check out sexually explicit materials as determined by the library board of control.
Libraries will be required by law to adopt a policy and procedure whereby patrons can ask that the board of control determine whether materials the patron finds objectionable should be pulled or reshelved.