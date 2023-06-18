After decades in the same space, the Lafayette Parish Assessor's Office may be operating from a new location by the end of the year.
The assessment district in November of 2021 bought 211 and 213 W. Vermilion St. in downtown Lafayette, catercorner from the federal courthouse, for $1.72 million, sale documents show.
"We needed more space," Assessor Conrad Comeaux said.
The Assessor's Office has been operating rent-free out of the 1010 Lafayette St. building owned by Lafayette Parish government, sharing the building with others including the Registrar of Voters office and LSU Ag Center staff.
Comeaux said there's no way to renovate the building to create enough space for his office's needs.
"This helps the parish," he said, "because it frees up space for other agencies."
The assessment district bought the building from Capital One bank. It also previously was home to Hibernia Bank.
Renovations are under way, Comeaux said, and the building may be ready for occupation in October or November, unless supply chain problems cause delays.
The assessment district, he said, went through the state bond commission to borrow $3.7 million for the purchase and renovation costs.
Comeaux is not seeking re-election in the fall for the office he has held since 2001. The election is Oct. 14. The new assessor would take office Jan. 1, 2025.