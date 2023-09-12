The corner of Louisiana Avenue and Shadowbluff may be the home of the Northeast Regional Library.
The Library Board voted unanimously Monday to buy 6 acres of land for $339,000 from a private seller, St. Patriots Properties, to build a new library in an underserved area of the parish.
The original plan was to build 13,500-square-foot library and 10,000-square-foot warehouse. But Interim Library Director Sarah Monroe previously said, because of rising construction costs, the $8 million allocated by parish officials in 2018 isn’t enough.
There was discussion Monday about potentially reducing the library size to 12,500 square feet and eliminating the warehouse but that was not acted on.
Monroe said Tuesday library administrators are working with attorneys to finalize the purchase agreement and are pursuing a survey to subdivide the land. The original proposal was for the purchase of 10 acres of land.
The 10 acres was appraised, she said, so administrators are trying to determine if a new appraisal is needed on just 6 acres before the sale is finalized.
The library board, more than a year ago, voted to buy another piece of land to build the library next to Infinity College on Louisiana Avenue, but a disagreement over appraisals killed the purchase.
The special meeting Tuesday was called at the behest of the Lafayette Parish Council specifically to authorize the land purchase.
Acting President James Thomas led the meeting after controversial president Robert Judge relinquished that leadership role on Aug. 29 as some Parish Councilmen and residents called for his removal from the library board for continuing to block the purchase of land for the new library.
For more than a year Judge, who was nominated by Parish Councilman Josh Carlson and appointed by the Council, has pushed the library board to lease space for a Northeast Regional Library, at first instead of building, lately in addition to building.
Judge has said leasing space could provide residents with a new library sooner than building and would provide the board with data to determine usage and need for a permanent library.
He offered a motion Monday to buy the land but also to lease space within 45 days to open a library while construction takes place. His motion died without a second. A similar attempt by Judge in August also failed to receive a second.
Library staff previously cautioned the board about leasing space because it would cost money to renovate and there is no money in the budget.
The land purchase needs approval from the Parish Council. If all goes well, the new library could be open in late 2027 or 2028, Monroe said.
Money to build the library was set aside 5 years ago, Move the Mindset President Frank Crocco said. If the library board at that time had acted, Northeast Lafayette residents could be using their new library by now.
Andrew Duhon, who was on the board in 2018 when the money was set aside, said the need was established at that time. There’s no need to set up a temporary library in leased space to establish need, he said.
Several residents said they’re concerned that, if a library is created in leased space construction on a permanent library will be halted.
Judge and board member Stephanie Armbruster defended their earlier votes to delay buying land and building the new library saying they wanted to be cautious and fiscally responsible.
Both noted they were not on the board in 2018 when the $8 million was allocated for the library. Armbruster said the library system’s operations were “in the red” when she was appointed. Now the library is no longer operating at a deficit, she said.
They failed to note that the library boards of 2018 and 2019 were dealing with the loss of revenue from a property tax that funded the library system.
Voters rejected the renewal in 2018 of a 1.61-mill property tax for maintenance, operations and improvements of all the parish's public libraries. It generated about $3.6 million a year.
The library system has two other property taxes.
At the time, the library system had several million dollars set aside for library construction, renovations, furnishings and operations. Some residents questioned the need for three taxes with so much money in reserve and campaigned to kill the renewal.