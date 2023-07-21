A former mayor with experience in economic development has been selected as the executive director of the Bayou Vermilion District, which includes Vermilionville living history museum and folklife park.
The district has been operating with an interim director after long-time CEO David Cheramie resigned under pressure in November 2021 after some board members twice attempted to fire him.
The BVD board of commissioners has since reorganized the operations and re-envisioned the position from CEO to executive director, taking some of the authority away from the top employee.
Stephen Broussard, who has been director of the West Cameron Port Commission since September 2012, was selected from about 50 applicants for the BVD executive director’s job.
The former mayor of the Acadia Parish village of Estherwood from 1992-2004, Broussard was the executive vice president of the Acadia Economic Development Corporation in Crowley from 2001-2005 where he managed an annual $400,000 budget.
Broussard was Southwest Regional Director for Louisiana Economic Development from 2005-2012, leaving in 2012 to join the West Cameron Port Commission as its director.
There, he oversaw a $400,000 annual budget while managing grants and leading economic development projects valued at $30 billion over the past 1 1/2 years.
For years, Vermilionville has taken a larger and larger portion of revenue generated by a local tax and shared with bayou operations such as removing debris and river activities.
Vermilionville employees drew the attention and ire of the conservative group Citizens for a New Louisiana in 2020 when they penned and published a letter criticizing the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by Minneapolis police.
Since then, Citizens and its Executive Director have pressed appointing agencies to seat like-minded volunteers to the BVD board, which took aim at Vermilionville, its finances and Cheramie