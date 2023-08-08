Lafayette Parish has shattered more benchmarks for summer heat, extending its consecutive days of more than 100-degree temperatures to nine, two more than the previous high mark established in late August and early September 2000.
Donald Jones, a forecaster at the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, said the high temperature of 102 on Sunday provided the record-setting eighth consecutive day over 100.
“That was the record,” Jones said Monday. “And it’s 100 degrees now (at the Lafayette Regional Airport), so that would be nine.”
The highest daily temperature reached in that streak was 103 degrees, which was reached on July 31 and Aug. 4.
You can’t call it a respite, Jones said, but the predicted high for Wednesday was 99 degrees, which would snap the consecutive streak, if it pans out. After that, he said, the forecast calls for 100-degree plus days until at least Aug. 14.
“It’s relentless,” said Ben Broussard, spokesman for Catholic Charities of Acadiana. “It’s a lot, and there’s no end in sight.
“Today, it was like breezy, it felt cooler in the shade in the morning,” he said. But concerns remain the same for people facing homelessness and no shelter.
“Skin is the most exposed organ on the body,” Broussard said. “Sunburns become sores before it turns to hospitalization. We’ve see it so many times. We are trying to stem the suffering as best we can.”
Jones said what people call “the real feel” of the heat takes into consideration humidity, moisture in the air.” He said the humidity is preventing sweat that’s on people’s skin from taking the heat away from their bodies.
And there’s no significant rain approaching — just a scattered shower or two — on the horizon. Jones said that the weather pattern is that Acadiana is facing upper-level pressure sitting over the region and it is not going anywhere in the foreseeable future.
On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture has issued a statewide burn ban, citing the extremely hot and dry conditions across the entire state.
Jones said the average high temperature in July was 96 in the region, with an average low of 77. He said the average temperature was 86.8 degrees in July, some 3½ degrees above normal. That, he said, is significant.
The state Department of Health reported 16 heat-related deaths in June and July. And it tracked 3,305 emergency department visits from April 1 to July 29; the average over 10 years is about 2,700.
Broussard said Catholic Charities is serving more than 700 meals a day for those who come into their facilities, such as St. Joseph Diner, to avoid the heat. He said Catholic Charity is serving 150 people every night throughout its system.
He also said St. Bernadette’s, a ministry of Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center, is tending to people who need a walk-in clinic. It’s located between Catholic Charities men’s shelter and the diner.
He said Catholic Charities is coordinating with the Office of Emergency Management and the parish government to meet pressing needs for the poor.
“It’s still 100 percent a disaster,” he said. “There was no room in our budget for the increased hours of service. It’s just something we have to trust that the community will help us with.”
Donations can be sent to catholiccharitiesacadiana.org.
The Baton Rouge Advocate contributed to this story.