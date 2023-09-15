The Lafayette City Council failed to adopt a budget for the fiscal year that begins Nov. 1 at least in part because of proposed pay raises for city police, firefighters and marshals.
In a joint meeting Thursday to hash out final proposed amendments, the Parish Council unanimously approved the 2023-24 budget.
With City Councilwoman Liz Hebert absent, the City Council voted 2-2 on the budget. Three votes were needed to pass the budget. Council Chairman Glenn Lazard and Councilman Andy Naquin voted against it.
Lazard did not respond Friday to requests for comment for this story.
Naquin said Friday he voted against the budget “because of the attached amendments with nearly $5 million in pay raises that are funded in the budget with one-time money and no identifiable revenue for future funding other than an expectation of excess sales tax collection in future years or the city’s general fund.”
The raises are deserved, Naquin said, but a clearer source for funding the pay raises in future years is needed.
The budget could have been approved without the pay raises and, if the council discussed them later and wanted to approve them, he said, they could amend the budget later.
Chief Administrative Officer Cydra Wingerter said it appears the city will end the current fiscal year with a $5 million surplus that can cover the pay raises for a year.
Lafayette Police Association President Charles Broussard said pay raises are needed to remain competitive and retain police officers trained by the city.
The Lafayette Police Department is short 39 officers, Broussard said. Sergeants are having to respond to calls.
Starting pay in Lafayette, he said, is $40,000 a year. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and police departments in Scott and Crowley are paid more and Abbeville pays the same starting salary as Lafayette.
The proposed police pay plan would increase starting pay for Lafayette officers, who undergo nine months of training, to $45,000 a year. The hike also would increase the pay of other police officers in higher ranks, with majors receiving a 3% raise.
The City Council was considering a pay raise for city firefighters hashed out with fire department representatives but the administration presented an alternate pay plan Wednesday that offered slightly larger pay raises.
City Marshal Reggie Thomas asked the council to consider increasing pay for his deputies to keep them closer to Lafayette Police officers’ pay. If his deputies’ pay falls $10,000 to $12,000 below city police pay, Thomas said, he’ll lose employees.
The raises were included in the budget but aren’t approved because the City Council didn’t pass the budget.
At any time, the City Council can call a special meeting to vote again on the budget.
Assistant City-Parish Attorney Paul Escott said, according to the Home Rule Charter, if a budget is not approved, the city and parish can operate for six months into the 2023-24 fiscal year using the 2022-23 budget but would be limited to spending half of what was budgeted for the year.