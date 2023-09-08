The start of construction on a new north Lafayette baseball complex should not have been a surprise, a Lafayette official said Friday, because a groundbreaking was held in August and at least three town hall meetings with residents were held since 2021.
State Sen. Gerald Boudreaux of Lafayette and concerned residents at a news conference Thursday raised questions about why no one from Lafayette Consolidated Government warned that they would wake up one morning to find baseball fields, dugouts, batting cages and lights at Brown Park on East Pont des Mouton Road gone.
Boudreaux also expressed concern over whether LCG has the money to complete the project now that facilities at Brown Park have been “demolished.”
Cydra Wingerter responded Friday to some of Boudreaux’s questions.
Money was put in the budget starting in the summer of 2021, Wingerter said. City Council members, she said, held at least three town halls with residents and LCG staff, seeking input and answering questions.
A news conference in December 2021 unveiled the plans and marked the start of engineering.
Lafayette is investing $16 million to build a state-of-the-art sports complex at Brown Park, Wingerter said.
Phase 1 of the Brown Park Baseball and Softball Super Complex will include four ball fields, drainage, parking improvements and landscaping.
It is fully funded by LCG through capital outlay with some money coming from roads and drainage, Wingerter said, not from COVID recovery American Rescue Plan Act funds as was suggested at Thursday’s news conference.
The fields will meet tournament-level regulations so north Lafayette can join other municipalities in the parish in hosting baseball tournaments, she said.
As far as displacing fall youth football teams, Wingerter said the start of construction was delayed from the spring and summer so that baseball and soccer programs at Brown Park were not disrupted.
“Just like any construction project,” she said, “there’s going to be inconveniences along the way. This project is moving forward very quickly. We’re watching the clock because we know we need to get these kids back out there playing on these fields.”
Phase 1 is expected to be completed by late summer of 2024, Tonya LaCoste Trcalek, communications and media specialist, said.
The Brown Park Athletic Association, a nonprofit organization not part of LCG, in 2021 received $500,000 in one-time funding from the state. Boudreaux said Thursday some things constructed with that money were lost when the site was cleared recently for construction.
Wingerter said LCG officials have been communicating with the association about the planned improvements and encouraged the association to invest the $500,000 in the perimeter of the park, such as a grand entrance.
The association, she said, decided to build a metal storage and meeting room and batting cages. The storage building was built specifically so that it could be disassembled and reassembled after construction.
“Were there some investments they made knowing it was going to be temporary?” Wingerter said. “I’m guessing so. They made those decisions.”
JB Mouton is the contractor on the project. Rigid Constructors is handling drainage, Wingerter said. She was unsure whether Rigid is working under an existing excavation contract with LCG.
Rigid was awarded a $300,000 contract with LCG under the administration of Mayor-President Josh Guillory. It was extended, without bidding, to incorporate other projects worth millions, such as removal of a spoil bank in St. Martin Parish without approval from the Lafayette City Council, St. Martin Parish or the Corps of Engineers, landing LCG in federal court.