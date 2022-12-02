Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend in Lafayette!
Christmas trees are going up, holiday markets are popping up and Santa Claus himself will be in Lafayette this weekend as Acadiana kicks off the 2022 holiday season.
The Sonic Christmas Parade rolls at 1 p.m. Sunday in downtown Lafayette, starting on Jefferson Street near the underpass, turning left onto Vermilion Street, right onto Johnston Street, left onto St. Mary Boulevard and right onto Heymann Boulevard, concluding in the Oil Center.
The jolly ole man himself, Santa, will be joined by marching bands, dancing beauties and floats with people tossing candy and other treats to onlookers.
The parade will be followed in Parc International in downtown Lafayette with a Christmas Carnival from 2-5 p.m. offering face-painting, pony rides and more.
There's lots more to see and do right here in Lafayette Parish for young and old alike, including many activities and events that are free.
FRIDAY, DEC. 2
NOEL ACADIAN AU VILLAGE: Dec. 2-23, 5:30-9 p.m., weather permitting, Acadian Village, 200 Greenleaf Dr., Lafayette, cultural park lights up with half a million lights at Christmas, plus food, entertainment, carnival rides, holiday shopping. Admission $9 for ages 3 and above online, $8 at Acadiana Shop Rite locations, $10 at the gate. Free to children 2 and under.
"AN ACADIANA CHRISTMAS CAROL": 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 2-3, 8-10 and 15-17; and 2 p.m. Dec. 4, 11 and 18, Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. Opening night gala, $45; other performances, $20; students with ID, $10. citedesarts.org/tickets.
CARENCRO OLD FASHIONED CHRISTMAS: Dec. 2, 6-8 p.m., Carencro City Hall, 210 E. St. Peter St., features Christmas tree lighting, photos with Santa, music, food vendors, activities around Patriots Pavilion.
SATURDAY, DEC. 3
LAFAYETTE CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING: Dec. 3, Parc International, 200 Garfield St., downtown Lafayette. Gates open at 5 p.m. for the tree lighting and a family-friendly concert by Curly Taylor and Zydeco Trouble. Free.
BROUSSARD CHRISTMAS PARADE: Dec. 3, 3 p.m., starts at Albertson Parkway and Morgan Street, to Main Street, to Arceneaux Park. Free.
PAPA NOEL'S MARKET & REINDEER GAMES: Dec. 3, opens at 2 p.m., in front of Broussard City Hall, 310 E. Main St., features games, face painting, balloon artistry, a marketplace. Christmas caroling at 5:30 p.m. Lighting of Christmas tree at 6:30 p.m.
CARENCRO COUNTRY CHRISTMAS: Dec. 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Carencro Community Center, 5115 N. University Ave., arts & crafts, food & vendors, photos with Santa, choirs & entertainment.
SANTA AT NORTH REGIONAL LIBRARY: Dec. 3, 10-11 a.m., Carencro, North Regional Library, 5101 N. University Ave., take photos with Santa using your camera/phone, plus crafts and candy canes. Ages 0-18. Free.
CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA: Dec. 3, noon-4 p.m., Comeaux Recreation Center, 411 W. Bluebird Dr., Lafayette. Santa, games, activities, snacks, through Lafayette Parks, Arts, Recreation and Culture department.
SUNDAY, DEC. 4
LAFAYETTE SONIC CHRISTMAS PARADE: Dec. 4, 1 p.m. downtown Lafayette, starts on Jefferson Street, to Johnston Street, to St. Mary, to the Oil Center. Floats, marching bands, dance organizations. Free.
CHRISTMAS CARNIVAL: Dec. 4, 2-5 p.m., Lafayette, following the Sonic Christmas Parade, Christmas carnival in Parc International, 200 Garfield St., with face-painting, pony rides, fun jumps.
CHRISTMAS TREE EXTRAVAGANZA: Through Dec. 31, Parc International, 200 Garfield St., downtown Lafayette. Featuring trees decorated by local businesses, nonprofit organizations and civic groups. Free.
DOWNTOWN WINDOW WONDERLAND: Through Dec.31, downtown Lafayette, local artists team with Downtown Lafayette Unlimited and local businesses along and near Jefferson Street to showcase a winter wonderland on their windows for residents and visitors to enjoy. Free.