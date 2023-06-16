June is officially recognized as Pride Month in Lafayette.
In front of a small group of LGBTQ+ community advocates Friday afternoon, Council Members Glenn Lazard and Pat Lewis presented the proclamation that was signed by all council members except City Councilman Andy Naquin.
"We're not gonna always agree on everything," Lazard said. "But the one thing we can all agree on and should agree on is that we all deserve to be treated with human dignity and respect."
June is recognized and celebrated as Pride Month to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, which marked the beginning of a movement to outlaw discriminatory practices in the United States against LGBTQ+ people.
Lafayette's Pride celebration, hosted by the Acadiana Queer Collective, kicks off on June 24 at 9 a.m. downtown with a parade and will continue until 5 p.m. with musical performances, activities for children, a health and wellness fair, and food and craft vendors.
This is the third consecutive year the City Council has recognized June as Pride Month and the third year Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has not.
"For the third year in a row, we present this proclamation," Lazard said. "We have done this more in three years than what prior councils did in the past 12 years."
The proclamation comes as the Louisiana legislature passed three high-profile bills that seek to curtail discussion of LGBTQ+ identity and health care received by transgender people, mirroring a wave of similar bills filed in GOP-led statehouses nationwide in recent months to stir up support from the party's base.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said he intends to veto those bills.
Louisiana Trans Advocates Executive Director Peyton Rose Michelle said she's thankful for the support the Lafayette City Council has shown the LGBTQ+ community.
"They're engaged in this part of the process," she said. "That is something I really respect and appreciate as a trans person who lives in Councilman Lewis' district."
A portion of the proclamation said that all people should be able to live without fear of prejudice, discrimination, violence and hatred based on their race, religion, gender identity or sexual orientation.
It's a piece of the proclamation that stuck out to Michelle.
"I'm really glad to see that because I would love to talk to the council about actually enacting non-discrimination policies for the city or the parish," she said. "Most LGBTQ people still face discrimination in housing and employment and sometimes other things.
"I think it's time we do something about this."