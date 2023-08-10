Last summer when temperatures were high and rainfall scarce, Lafayette Utilities System waived late fees and disconnections for electric customers who saw their bills double.
The move drew a metion by the auditors who said the waivers may violate state law.
The City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance that may avoid possible violations in the future.
“The ordinance now, we believe, complies with state law,” LUS Director Jeff Stewart said Friday.
The ordinance gives the LUS director the authority, during extreme weather conditions, to prospectively suspend late charges against customers for past due payments for electricity, water and wastewater service for a fixed time period, suspend late fees on past due amounts and delay disconnections.
LUS from August through September 2022 suspended late fees to its electric customers as usage soared amid extended heat, a drought and higher fuel costs.
Kolder, Slaven & Co., CPAs, the firm hired to audit LUS and Lafayette Consolidated Government, in its audit of the 2021-22 fiscal year, noted that suspending late fees may violate the state constitution.
“In accordance with Article VII, Section 14 of the Louisiana Constitution, the funds or things of value of any political subdivision shall not be loaned, pledged or donated to or for any person, association or corporation, public or private,” the auditors wrote.
Asked about the ordinance adopted Tuesday, City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan referred to management’s response to the auditors.
“Per the Article, there can be no gratuitous donation of public funds which would include a release of a payment obligation,” management’s response states.
Because of the waiver, LCG management wrote, “no late payment fees were actually incurred. Based on our interpretation of the law, because fees were not incurred, there was no violation of Article VII, Section 14.”
The ordinance approved Tuesday, Stewart said, changes language that said LUS “shall” charge late fees, now giving the director the flexibility to suspend late fees and disconnections, which he did not have before.
Although Lafayette is suffering record heat this summer, with week after week of 100-plus temperatures, Stewart said he’s not seeing above-average numbers of customers who can’t pay their bills on time.
That may be because customers were paying as much as 8.2 cents per kilowatt hour for electricity last summer, Stewart said. This summer, he said, they’re paying just 4 cents per kilowatt hour.
The natural gas and electricity market prices, he said, are much lower today than a year ago and production has stabilized, giving consumers a break on their electric bills during one of the worst heat waves in memory.