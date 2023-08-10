The Lafayette City Council is on course for a showdown with Mayor-President Josh Guillory and possibly the Parish Council over how some Lafayette Consolidated Government administrative costs are split between the city and parish.
The cost allocations between the city and parish have been a bone of contention for years, heating up since the split of the city-parish council and the election of Guillory.
The city has more money than the parish, so past budgets have allocated more of the cost of operating LCG to the city. City Council officials have maintained the costs should be allocated evenly or according to how much time staff spends on city operations versus parish operations.
The Parish Council, at its June 6 meeting, approved a joint resolution endorsing the cost allocations presented by the administration. Most on the Parish Council back Guillory’s proposals.
The City Council is less prone to rubber stamp Guillory’s plans. At their June 6 meeting, City Councilman Andy Naquin’s motion for the City Council to approve Guillory’s cost allocations died for lack of a second.
On Thursday, the first day of discussions on Guillory’s proposed 2023-24 budget, City Council Chairman Glenn Lazard proposed reductions to some cost allocations in the proposed budget even though it wasn’t on the agenda.
“My understanding was there was a pretty good discussion about allocations so we wouldn’t have these conversations on the fly,” Guillory said.
The last two times the matter was discussed, he said, “the city ended up paying more, so just be careful.”
A consultant who specializes in cost allocations made a presentation to the councils some months ago. The consultant, Lazard said, did not recommend a specific allocation.
When asked how he determined the proposed formulas, Lazard recalled, the consultant said it’s just the way local officials choose to split the costs.
“We’ve had discussions about it,” he said, “but we’ve never come to an agreement.”
Lazard, with backing from some on the City Council proposed the following percentage split changes:
- General accounts/contract services, from 80-20 to 50-50.
- LEDA, from 80-20% to 50-50.
- One Acadiana, from 80-20% to 50-50
- General accounts/other government relations, from 80-20 to 50-50.
- Elected officials/council office, from 80-20 to 50-50.
- Mayor-president’s office, from 80-20 to 50-50.
- International trade, from 80-20 to 60-40.
- Innovation services, from 84-16 to 60-40.
Parish Councilman Bryan Tabor said when the councils discuss the allocation formulas he wants to see the science behind how Lazard and the City Council developed the new splits.
“There’s no science behind the 80-20,” Lazard said.
“I’ll ask the same, that we get documentation from the administration or finance with rough estimates on why administration proposed the allocation formula is as it is, City Councilwoman Nanette Cook added.