A policy setting fees and procedures for obtaining public records from Lafayette Consolidated Government is scheduled to go before the city and parish councils Tuesday for preliminary approval.
The policy, the ordinance states, "is intended to maximize transparency, minimize barriers to access and establish fees" for the public and press.
The need to set fees for obtaining public records became an issue in August after the Louisiana Public Records Law was updated allowing governments to charge "reasonable fees" for electronic public records without defining the term "reasonable fees." The administration of Mayor-President Joch Guillory began charging $1 per page for records transmitted through email or other non-paper methods. Previously, electronic records were provided at no charge.
Initially it appeared the new fee was charged only to local news organizatoins, not the general public.
Guillory, who has been under scrutiny for questionable drainage projects, working side jobs and working while being treated for alcohol use at an in-patient facility, said on a local radio talk show that he wished he could charge the news media $100 a page for public documents.
Lafayette-based nonprofit online news organization The Current and The Acadiana Advocate sued, challenging whether $1 per page for electronic documents is "reasonable." A hearing is set for January.
City Council Chairwoman Nanette Cook spearheaded an effort to write a public records policy and establish a fee schedule for producing and transmitting electronic copies of public records. The ordinance to be introduced Tuesday is sponsored by Cook and Parish Councilman Josh Carlson.
Under the proposed policy, LCG will charge 50 cents per page for the first 50 pages and $1 per page afer 50 pages for printed documents or records scanned for electronic transmission. Color copies of documents will cost $1 per page.
Documents too large to be emailed or uploaded to a document sharing site can be placed on a digital storage device like a USB drive or CD for $20.
Citizens will not be allowed to provide their own storage devices, the policy states, because of the danger of digital threats to the LCG network and devices.
No fee will be charged to view records or take photos of the records using personal scanning devices like a cell phone.
LCG won't provide print copies of maps, but maps may be transmitted electronically at no cost or can be placed on a digital storage device for $20.
The person requesting documents may be required to pay in advance for records exceeding $25.
A new position will be created, that of Central Records Clerk, which will operate under the Clerk of the Council. That person will receive public records requests and assist the public in getting records efficiently. The Central Records Clerk will make available online public records that already have been cleared for release in response to records requests to avoid duplication and legal fees to LCG.