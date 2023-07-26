Lafayette City Councilwoman Nanette Cook announced Wednesday she is not seeking re-election in the fall.
Cook served four years on the previous nine-member City-Parish Council, then was elected to the City Council District 4 seat in 2019 after voters approved a charter amendment splitting the city and parish councils.
In a statement released Wednesday, Cook said, "The experiences I have had and the people I have had the honor of meeting and working with are what I will miss the most. I am very proud of my work on the council the past 7½ years and I look forward to serving out my term until the first of 2024. I want to thank the voters for electing me twice and showing their confidence in my ability to do the job."
Cook was a long-time teacher who retired from the profession since her election in 2019. She has been an advocate for children and physical fitness, pushing for the constructing of pickleball courts in the city.
"As I move forward I am still planning on being a strong advocate for Lafayette and its beauty, which I believe are the people that live here," she said. "Having been an educator for 40 years I plan to tap back into that part of myself, working again with kids in our community."
Cook and Councilwoman Liz Hebert were the first women elected to the City-Parish Council since the city and parish governments were consolidated in 1996. Her father, Al Simon, served on the Lafayette City Council in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Her decision means at least two of the five City Council seats will be held by new people in January. Councilman Pat Lewis, District 1, is not seeking re-election. He is running for the Louisiana House of Representatives District 44 seat being vacated by Rep. Vincent Pierre, who can't seek another term because of term limits.
The election is Oct. 14 for City Council, Parish Council, Mayor-President, Assessor, School Board, House of Representatives, Governor and more.
Qualifying is Aug. 8-10.