If you've noticed an abnormal number of crickets outside this summer, you wouldn’t be the only one.
Across south Louisiana, the cricket population is on the rise. The increase in crickets this year has been a topic of discussion on local social media pages.
The large, black crickets seen all around Acadiana are field crickets, and are the culprit for the nighttime noise. The year’s weather conditions have created the perfect conditions for the current cricket swarm.
Aaron Ashbrook, an assistant professor at LSU, said August and September are the prime time of the year for both field cricket and mole cricket activity. Ashbrook said that the recent weather conditions have created the perfect environment for an abundance of crickets in Acadiana.
“It can be weather related,” Ashbrook said. “Severe dry weather and recent rain can cause rocket immersion towards the end of summer.”
It is also mating season for crickets, and the recent dry weather conditions have provided even more places for crickets to lay eggs.
"After fall's eventual rain, the invasion of the crickets will arrive," Jeremy Melancon, owner of Mosquito Squad, posted on Facebook this week. "The rains will trigger mating season, and after the intense drought, they will make their way down the cracks in our lawns to hatch their eggs. We’ve seen it numerous times in Acadiana, and after this year's drought, it will be a lot worse this year."
Crickets are nocturnal and are drawn to light at nighttime. If you’ve noticed crickets near you outside in the evening, it is likely that they are drawn to the lights near human activity. If you want to avoid excessive amounts of crickets, experts recommend leaving your lights off when you are not using them and facing exterior lights away from your house.
The lifespan of a cricket averages around 90 days, so a decrease in the local population can be expected in the upcoming fall months.
