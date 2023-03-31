Editor's note: As debates over library books unfold throughout the state, we talked to parents on both sides of the issue about why they became involved and what they believe is at stake.
John Voltz, 35, of Lafayette Parish, believes it's indefensible to allow sexually explicit material in the children's section of the public library.
The father of five, ages six months to 10 years old, said his wife of 12 years takes the children to the library about every two weeks, allowing them to browse the children's section for books about topics they each love.
"The girl that likes horses will find horse books and the girl who likes cooking finds cooking books," Voltz said.
At the Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control's February meeting, Voltz voiced support for policy changes that prohibit sexually explicit material from being shelved in the children's sections of public libraries.
Voltz's children have never come across any sexually explicit books at the library, but Voltz said excerpts and drawings from books showing people engaged in sexual acts that he saw in the Project Innocence report by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry were "repulsive" to him.
"Looking through the books and seeing what types of images, the wording, seems indefensible to allow in the children's section," he said.
Voltz said he doesn't know what the main objection is to removing the books from the kids section.
"It’s not censorship because adults will still be able to check it out if they want their child to read the book," he said.
He heard people say it's censorship to remove books. Voltz also heard the argument that if you remove a certain book for sexually explicit content as defined by Landry's suggested rule, which was adopted by the Lafayette Parish Library Board, you would have to remove the Bible, too.
Voltz said if there are Bibles in the kids' section that meet the definition of sexually explicit material, they should be moved elsewhere, too.