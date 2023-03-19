In a move apparently intended to keep more young people involved with their faith; Most Rev. J. Douglas Deshotel, Catholic bishop of Lafayette, has decreed that Catholics in the diocese — which includes eight civil parishes and 121 churches — may begin celebrating the sacrament of confirmation at an earlier age — eighth grade instead of 11th, which is the practice now.
The bishop informed priests in his diocese of the change in practice on Feb. 28; a video of Deshotel explaining the changes has been posted on the diocesan website.
“Simply put, our younger Catholics need the strengthening graces and gifts of the Sacrament of Confirmation at an earlier age during this time of increasing secularism,” Deshotel said in revealing the decree. He cited two studies at Georgetown University’s Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate that found Catholic children are abandoning their faith as early as age 10 and “certainly by age 17,” according to reports from the Catholic New Agency.
Discussions about changing the practice has been going on in the diocese for more than three years, said Chad Judice, director of the Office of Catechetics. Discussions also involved diocesan priests and the Presbyteral Council.
The change won’t take place immediately but will involve a gradual transformation over several years.
“There can be several scenarios, at the pastor’s discretion,” Deshotel wrote. For example, the first year of transition might involving teaching 10th and 11th graders, ninth and 10th graders the next year, then eighth and ninth graders and, finally, eighth graders. The bishop said parishes may call Judice for direction.
Judice said Friday that some individual parishes might progress at different paces, depending on the size of the parishes and the number of children for which they are responsible. Larger church parishes, he said, might need longer to implement the transition.
The bishop also released a curriculum for eighth-grade confirmation that includes basic prayers; how to pray the rosary; acts of faith, hope and love; knowledge of the seven sacraments; the Mass and communion; the Ten Commandments; precepts of the church; and more.
The Catechism of the Catholic Church says confirmation deepens Catholics’ baptismal life and calls Catholics to be missionary witnesses in the family and in the world. It is one of seven church sacraments and one of three sacraments of initiation to the church. Typically, Catholics pursue the sacrament between the “age of discretion” — around 7 years old, usually — and into their later teen years, usually 16.
Judice said the practice of most Catholic dioceses is to offer Confirmation in the eighth grade, although the Diocese of Lafayette has offered it in 11th grade for several decades. He said the Diocese of Dallas, where Deshotel served for much of his priestly life, uses the younger age.
The CARA studies Deshotel cited were revealed in 2016 and showed 63% of Catholics no longer identified with their faith by age 17. Some 23% no longer identified themselves as Catholics by age 10. That was of concern to Deshotel and Judice, who say that by lowering the age for the sacrament the young faithful can be strengthened for faith at an earlier age.
Through confirmation, the Catholic Church says, the individual is given seven gifts of the Holy Spirit — wisdom, understanding, counsel, fortitude, knowledge, piety and fear of God. Those gifts, Deshotel said, “roots us more deeply in God’s life as his sons and daughters” and “make our connection with the church more firm.” Better to get those gifts earlier, he said.
Judice said that Confirmation should be a family experience: The family should be involved in the instruction of sons and daughters; they are, he said, the “primary teachers of the children.”
Deshotel wrote that instruction cannot be given in just a year, but should be delivered accumulatively in the course of instruction from grades 1 to 8.
The diocese includes churches in in the civil parishes of Evangeline, St. Landry, Acadia, Lafayette, St. Martin, Vermilion, Iberia and St. Mary.