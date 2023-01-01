Most Rev. J. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, will officiate at a diocesan funeral Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at noon Thursday at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 515 Cathedral St.
The late pope's funeral is scheduled for that same day. He died Saturday at 95.
Diocesan spokesperson Blue Rolfes confirmed Sunday that the bishop would officiate at the diocesan service. She also said that individual parishes within the diocese would also hold services this week for the former pope, who died Saturday.
In a statement issued over the weekend, Deshotel said, “With faith in the resurrection of Jesus Christ, it is my solemn duty to announce the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. This kind and gentle servant of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, who called himself a ‘worker in the Lord’s vineyard,’ has been received into the loving arms of his heavenly Father.
“As a baptized Christian, priest, theologian, bishop, cardinal and pope, he dedicated his life in service to Jesus Christ whom he proclaimed as ‘the way, the truth, and the life.’ His was a legacy of faith and reason constantly warning of the dangers of ‘the dictatorship of relativism.’
“Relativism denies absolute and universal truths and leads the world into a dark abyss. He taught that Jesus Christ, God and Man, is the fullness of revelation and in Him is salvation and everlasting life.”
In his issued statement, Deshotel said the 120 church parishes in the diocese, which includes eight civil parishes, would offer prayers and Masses for the soul of the German-born pope, who served from 2005 to 2013. Benedict, the first pope to resign in over seven centuries, kept the title as pope emeritus after he resigned in 2013 due to his poor health. He retired to a monastery in Vatican City.
In addition to the funeral Mass, bells will toll for 15 minutes in Benedict’s honor. Deshotel said “All are invited” to the services.
Rolfes said the diocesan Mass will be livestreamed on the diocesan website.
In the Diocese of Lake Charles, Most Rev. Glen John Provost, bishop of Lake Charles, invited the faithful there to join him in praying for the repose of the soul of the late pope in a Solemn Memorial Mass at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 935 Bilbo St., in Lake Charles.
Priests from throughout the Lake Charles diocese along with seminarians would serve at the Mass, according to a prepared statement. All are encouraged to attend.