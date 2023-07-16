Lafayette Firefighters spent several extinguishing a fire at an abounded hotel early Sunday morning.
Firefighters arrived at an abandoned hotel at 1421 SE Evangeline Thruway at 2 a.m. Sunday, according to a statement from Lafayette Fire Department. When they arrived, one of the large two-story buildings was engulfed in flames.
After seeing the magnitude of the situation, multiple more alarms were requested to the scene. As the fire continued to spread to the other buildings, three more Lafayette fire apparatus were called to the scene.
Assistance from parish volunteers was needed in the form of an aerial ladder from Broussard Fire Department and water tankers from all parish fire departments and Breaux Bridge, according to the release.
Firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames for more than four hours before getting the fire under control. Approximately 60 firefighters responded to the scene to combat the fire.