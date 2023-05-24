Sky High for Kids, a nonprofit organization founded by Louisiana native Brittany Hebert Franklin. hosted its 16th annual Lafayette golf tournament April 27, raising more than $155,000 to help fight childhood cancer.
The event took place at Oakbourne Country Club, where golfers of all skill levels, community leaders and local businesses participated in a round of golf, followed by an awards ceremony and live music by The Guzzlers. In addition, guests were able to purchase raffle tickets for an Express S4 Golf Cart, donated by Cajun Carts. The raffle winner will be announced at a banquet Oct. 27 at Le Pavillion at Parc Lafayette.
Since 2007, Sky High for Kids has donated more than $25 million to leading children’s hospitals and research centers to help close the gap in childhood cancer rates, according to organizers. The funds raised from the Lafayette golf tournament will support the organization’s pledges with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, The Ronald McDonald Charities, Memphis and more.